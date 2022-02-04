James Webb Space Telescope Detects First-ever Photons; NASA Hails New Milestone

The James Webb Space Telescope, which has been firmly established at the second Lagrange point, was struck by the first-ever photons from starlight. The telescope has entered the three-month-long alignment process and all of its instruments have been turned on. In the latest mission update, NASA revealed that the photons struck the telescope and travelled all the way to the telescope's Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument.

"This milestone marks the first of many steps to capture images that are at first unfocused and use them to slowly fine-tune the telescope. This is the very beginning of the process, but so far the initial results match expectations and simulations", NASA said in a blog post.

Following this step, scientists will now use the data to align the telescope in seven phases over the next three months. NASA has clarified that the images taken by Webb by observing the star HD 84406 would not be as pretty as those yet to be captured in the future since this star is just being used to prepare the telescope for its mission ahead.

Capturing the first image of a star

It is worth noting that Webb has a massive mirror that has 18 hexagonal segments of individual mirrors. In order to capture the first image of the star, each of these segments would be pointed towards a different part of the sky. NASA said that each of these segments would capture separate images of the star which would later be stitched into one. To do that, each segment of the complete mirror needs to be precisely aligned and in NASA's own words, "The segments need to be lined up with each other with an accuracy smaller than the wavelength of the light". The alignment process can be easily understood with the animation shown above in the clip shared by NASA.

Once the James Webb Space Telescope starts making observations, its mirrors will be checked every few days to ensure that the mirrors are aligned, NASA said. Launched on December 5 from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, the $10-billion telescope reached the Lagrange point on January 25 after a 15 lakh kilometre-long journey.

