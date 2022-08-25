James Webb Space Telescope Gathers First Evidence Of Carbon Dioxide In An Exoplanet

In a historic first, astronomers have gathered the first clear evidence of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere of an exoplanet, a planet residing outside our solar system. This discovery has been made in the atmosphere of the exoplanet WASP-39b using the James Webb Space Telescope and its unprecedented infrared capabilities.

Located roughly 700 light-years away, WASP-39b is a hot gas giant which is nearly as massive as Saturn but is 1.3 times bigger than Jupiter. NASA says that elements such as sodium, potassium and water vapour have been previously discovered by telescopes such as Hubble and Spitzer previously. However, this is the first instance when carbon dioxide is evident in WASP-39b.

Significance of the discovery

This discovery has added to the findings of other elements in the planet's atmosphere, which would ultimately enhance scientists' understanding of its atmospheric composition. Moreover, understanding a planet's atmospheric composition is the key to unravelling the mystery behind its origin and evolution. Mike Line of Arizona State University and a member of the research team explained that this carbon dioxide feature could help them determine in what amount solid and gaseous material helped in the planet's formation.

(A transmission spectrum of WASP-39b revealing traces of Co2; Image; NASA)

"In the coming decade, JWST will make this measurement for a variety of planets, providing insight into the details of how planets form and the uniqueness of our own solar system", he said in an official statement.

The traces of CO2 was confirmed using Webb's Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec), which broke the light from WASP-39b into spectra. NASA explains that a spectrum is similar to a 'barcode' which stores the characteristic signatures of elements and molecules that can be marked out. "Detecting such a clear signal of carbon dioxide on WASP-39 b bodes well for the detection of atmospheres on smaller, terrestrial-sized planets,” Natalie Batalha of the University of California and leader of the research team said.

Scientists are also confident that Webb is fully capable of detecting and measuring CO2 in thinner atmospheres of other rocky planets. Notably, this is the second discovery of elements in the atmosphere of the WASP group of planets. Short for Wide Angle Search for Planets, WASP is an international consortium that first discovered these planets with ground-based telescopes. The number after the letters represent the star whereas the letter is the planet. Prior to this, Webb confirmed the presence of water vapour in the planet WASP-96b located roughly 1,500 light-years away.