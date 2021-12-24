James Webb Space Telescope Launch Date And Time: How To Watch The Liftoff Live?

The entire scientific community is on its feet as the James Webb Space Telescope is set to launch on Saturday, December 25. Jointly designed by NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), the Hubble telescope's successor is currently undergoing final checks and trials at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. Earlier on Thursday, Webb's creators revealed that the telescope's launch vehicle - the Ariane 5 rocket has been rolled out to the launchpad and is awaiting to transport the most powerful observatory ever built.

When and where to watch the launch?

After the telescope's launch was postponed on December 22 for the second time, NASA has informed that the scientists are planning to execute the launch as early as possible on Christmas. The agency announced the time window for launch between 5:50 pm (IST) to 6:22 pm given the weather does not play a villain and further delays the liftoff.

Those who have been waiting for the launch can witness the historic moment by tuning in to NASA's official website, the NASA app and NASA TV. The agency will also live stream the launch on its official YouTube channel and the broadcast will begin one hour before the liftoff.

With the telescope fitted inside the Ariane 5 rocket, scientists will run electrical diagnostics before waving a green flag for the launch. In addition to this, the observatory will also be powered for one final time to ensure all systems have power and are working properly before liftoff.

Days ahead for Webb post liftoff

According to its creators, the telescope will spend 29 'harrowing' days on the edge of space once it leaves the Earth for its orbit 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth. It will be fairly challenging for the experts to escort the rocket out of Earth’s atmosphere as the telescope under the rocket will have to endure rigorous vibrations and shaking for eight minutes after the rocket takes off. Notably, NASA has chosen Arianespace for launch service as it is one of the world’s most powerful rockets. As for its far-flung orbit, NASA explained that such a massive orbit will allow a smooth cosmic exploration along with many other benefits. Tap here to know more about Webb's orbit at the second Langrage point or L2.

