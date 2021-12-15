Last Updated:

James Webb Space Telescope Launch Delayed Again: Launch Date Moved To December 24

As mentioned in the tweet by the official Twitter handle of NASA, the James Webb Telescope launch date has been delayed to December 24, 2021. Read details here.

Shikhar Mehrotra
James Webb Space Telescope launch delayed again: Launch date moved to December 24

Image: NASA


The James Webb Space Telescope launch has been delayed again. The James Webb Space Telescope is already onboard an Ariane rocket, awaiting liftoff at the European Space Agency's station located in French Guiana and was supposed to be launched on December 22, 2021. The cost of developing the telescope is estimated to be $8.8 billion. Along with operational expenses, the total amount spent on the successor of the Hubble Space Telescope comes around $10 billion. 

For those catching up, the James Webb Space Telescope is being delayed for nearly a decade. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) planned to launch the telescope back in 2011. As mentioned earlier, the telescope is current in French Guiana, where it arrived back in October from California. Once the James Webb Space Telescope takes off, it will be placed nearly 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth. 

James Webb Telescope launch date

As mentioned in the tweet by the official Twitter handle of NASA, the James Webb Telescope launch date has been delayed to December 24, 2021. Additionally, the official statement of NASA says that the telescope is targeted for a launch no earlier than Dec. 24. It implies that if unfavourable conditions still exist, the launch might be delayed even further. Apparently, the current delay has been caused due to a communication problem between the rocket and the observatory. 

As mentioned in an official statement released by NASA on their blog, the James Webb Space Telescope team is working on a communication issue between the launch vehicle system and the observatory. The issue has delayed the launch to no earlier than Friday, Dec. 24. "We will provide more information about the new launch date no later than Friday, December 17, 2021" adds NASA in their statement. 

The James Webb Telescope is going to succeed the might Hubble Telescope and will help in discovering the far fetched secrets of the universe. The Webb telescope is said to be about 100 times more sensitive or powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope and will help scientists gather more information about the initial stages of the formation of a star, the universe's earliest stages and details about other planets where life might be possible. 

Image: NASA

First Published:
