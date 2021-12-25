James Webb Space Telescope Launch LIVE Updates: Milestone Achieved With Liftoff

Quick links:
The telescope has now separated from the upper stage. Scientists will unfurl Webb's solar arrays and following which Webb will use the propellants of its own to reach the second Langrage point.
Milestone achieved. Webb is safely in space, powered on, and communicating with ground controllers.
The space telescope is now on its way to #UnfoldTheUniverse at its final destination one million miles (1.5 million km) away from Earth. pic.twitter.com/gqICd0Xojz
The Webb telescope will separate from the upper stage 27 minutes after the launch following which ground station in Kenya will be used to catch signals from the spacecraft.
About 27 minutes after liftoff, Webb will separate from Ariane 5, from which point a ground station in Kenya will be used to catch signals from the spacecraft.
The upper stage of Ariane 5 has ignited after separation from the lower stage rocket and will push the Webb telescope into its preliminiary orbit.
Ariane 5's dual boosters separated at an altitude of 81 kilometres. Conditions normal. Telescope ready to eject at 171 kilometres altitude
Ariane 5 rocket launches with the James Webb Space Telescope into space. Marks a historic launch. Vehicle performance is nominal at 0.6 kms per second speed.
We have LIFTOFF of the @NASAWebb Space Telescope!— NASA (@NASA) December 25, 2021
At 7:20am ET (12:20 UTC), the beginning of a new, exciting decade of science climbed to the sky. Webb’s mission to #UnfoldTheUniverse will change our understanding of space as we know it. pic.twitter.com/Al8Wi5c0K6
The Ariane 5 rocket is ready and loaded with propellants. Scientists are monitoring the weather ahead of the launch and it would take 27 minutes for the rocket to carry the Webb telescope into orbit. 7 minutes to go.
The rocket is just 15 minutes away from launching the Webb telescope and all lights are green for the liftoff, ESA informed.
Less than 25 minutes before launch, all lights are GREEN.
ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher took to Twitter to express his elation over the international collaboration that resulted from the Webb mission. In his tweet, he wrote, "To watch a launch of this magnitude and at this level of international cooperation is to see incredible machinery in action. I can’t wait to see the science that comes from #Webb, but for now I’m proud of the work that goes on in the background".
To watch a launch of this magnitude and at this level of international cooperation is to see incredible machinery in action. I can’t wait to see the science that comes from #Webb, but for now I’m proud of the work that goes on in the background. #WebbFliesAriane #JWST pic.twitter.com/CNCRvUhIOy— Josef Aschbacher (@AschbacherJosef) December 25, 2021
Webb's creators have decided to install the Webb telescope in an orbit that is 1.5 million kilometres away from our planet. Called the second Langrage point or L2, it is a gravitationally stable point and the specialty of this orbit is that it allows the telescope to be in alignment with the Earth as it moves around the Sun. Besides, it would also prevent Webb's instruments from burning out by the sunlight.
The Webb telescope has been plated with an extremely thin coating of gold, which obviously is for a scientific purpose. The reason why scientists chose the element gold for the mirrors is the property of high reflection of the infrared light to Webb's instruments. Gold reflects 99% of all the infrared light that it encounters as compared to silver (95%) and aluminum (85%). Besides, gold is also highly unreactive to the elements out there in space and thus the mirrors would not get tarnished easily.
The Ariane 5 rocket's fuelling is complete one hour before the liftoff and the launch vehicle is sitting tight at the launch pad with the Webb telescope fitted inside it.
Fueling is now complete! Our Ariane 5 is sitting tight at Europe's Spaceport with its passenger: Webb!
Our #Ariane5 is sitting tight @EuropeSpacePort with its passenger: @NASAWebb/@ESA_Webb!#VA256 #WebbFliesAriane pic.twitter.com/LPs5y7xg0N
As NASA itself said, the Webb telescope is not a replacement of the Hubble telescope but a successor. Webb will build on the discoveries made by Hubble to peer further back in time and make unforeseen discoveries.
As for the specialties, Webb is much more powerful owing to the modern-day technology applied in its development. Webb has a 21-foot-tall gold-plated mirror, made of 18 small hexagonal mirrors, that collectively measure 6.5 metre in diameter as compared to a smaller 2.4 metre wide mirror in Hubble.
In addition to this, the Webb telescope has five sun shields that have a length equivalent to a tennis court when fully unfurled.
ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) wished the Webb telescope 'Godspeed' for its new journey that it is about to embark on. Taking to Twitter, Maurer sent on a message on behalf of the ISS crew. Listen to the message below.
Godspeed Webb, launching from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana! Just as Cosmic Kiss builds on the curiosity of all those who came before us, this space telescope is set to study the big questions about our Universe.
With fingers crossed, the launch is still on as the weather looks favourable for liftoff, informed NASA. It was the weather that played villain, resulting in the delay of the December 24 launch to Christmas, December 25.
The launch countdown clock has started! With about 2 hours left to go, weather conditions are looking favorable. Our live broadcast starts in less than 1 hour.
📺 Our live broadcast starts in less than 1 hour: https://t.co/E0iKHwugcn #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/fhU4dJ3QL5
In simple terms, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been developed to peer back in time and understanding our origins in the universe. Its observations of the universe will solely be based on beams of light in the infrared wavelengths that have travelled for billions of years. You see, unlike visible light, which emerges from the sun, infrared beams cannot be seen because of their longer wavelengths. A beam with longer wavelengths, infrared in Webb's case, will only denote that it has been out there in space and got stretched with the expansion of the universe. Now how will detecting these light beams help in space exploration? It's because they will carry information about their origination point and the areas of space they have been through, even if they originated 13 billion years ago.
The world's most powerful telescope is set to launch. Tag questions, then listen in at 2pm ET (19:00 UTC), for answers from NASA & Arianespace experts.
Tag questions #UnfoldTheUniverse, then listen in at 2pm ET (19:00 UTC), for answers from NASA & @Arianespace experts: https://t.co/1PUTyZaPDM pic.twitter.com/lxJqQDoK9t
Fitting the Web telescope inside the rocket is something that truly gives an idea about the science and the intellect that was put behind the Webb mission. The brainiac scientists of NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) have designed Webb in a way that it can be folded like origami to fit inside the rocket which has a diameter of just 5.4 metres. Here's a little picture for you to effortlessly comprehend.
Standing 30 metres tall, the rocket is fitted with two massive boosters that will provide a thrust capacity of 1,364 tonnes of thrust capacity at the time of liftoff. The sparkling white behemoth has been customised to accommodate all the specific requirements of the Webb mission. It has venting ports around the base to make sure that the shock of depressurisation is minimal when the telescope separates from the rocket. Once the telescope is released into orbit, it will perform a rolling manoeuver ensuring Webb's solar-sensitive elements don't face the sun.
The Ariane 5 rocket, provided by Ariane Space, is standing tall and firm at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana and is just two hours away from escorting the most complex and powerful scientific marvel into space. According to Everyday Astronaut, the rocket has a success rate of 95.4% and is counted among the most powerful rockets ever built.
Early birds and Night owls excited for the Webb launch
Excited for the #NASAWebb launch
Fueling of the Ariane 5 rocket has begun ahead of a 7:20 AM ET (12:20 UTC) launch from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. Live coverage starts at 6 am ET (11:00 UTC).
The rocket has now been fuelled ahead of the liftoff which is scheduled in a launch window between 5:50 pm (IST) to 6:22 pm. You can tune in for the live-action which will begin shortly on NASA's official website, NASA TV, NASA app or its YouTube channel pasted below.