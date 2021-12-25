James Webb Space Telescope Launch LIVE Updates: Milestone Achieved With Liftoff

As NASA itself said, the Webb telescope is not a replacement of the Hubble telescope but a successor. Webb will build on the discoveries made by Hubble to peer further back in time and make unforeseen discoveries.

As for the specialties, Webb is much more powerful owing to the modern-day technology applied in its development. Webb has a 21-foot-tall gold-plated mirror, made of 18 small hexagonal mirrors, that collectively measure 6.5 metre in diameter as compared to a smaller 2.4 metre wide mirror in Hubble.

In addition to this, the Webb telescope has five sun shields that have a length equivalent to a tennis court when fully unfurled.