James Webb Space Telescope Launch LIVE Updates: Milestone Achieved With Liftoff

Currently sitting wrapped inside the Ariane 5 rocket, the James Webb Space telescope is ready for launch from the French Guiana spaceport at 5:50 pm.

James Webb Space Telescope

Image: Twitter/@NASAWebb

18:20 IST, December 25th 2021
Webb separates from the upper stage. NASA bids farewell to the telescope

The telescope has now separated from the upper stage. Scientists will unfurl Webb's solar arrays and following which Webb will use the propellants of its own to reach the second Langrage point.

 

18:07 IST, December 25th 2021
Webb to completely separate from the rocket 27 minutes after the launch

The Webb telescope will separate from the upper stage 27 minutes after the launch following which ground station in Kenya will be used to catch signals from the spacecraft.

 

18:01 IST, December 25th 2021
The upper stage of Ariane 5 ignites after separation from the lower stage rocket

The upper stage of Ariane 5 has ignited after separation from the lower stage rocket and will push the Webb telescope into its preliminiary orbit.

 

17:56 IST, December 25th 2021
Ariane 5's dual boosters separate

Ariane 5's dual boosters separated at an altitude of 81 kilometres. Conditions normal. Telescope ready to eject at 171 kilometres altitude

 

17:52 IST, December 25th 2021
3...2...1...and liftoff!!!! Ariane 5 rocket launches with the James Webb Space Telescope

Ariane 5 rocket launches with the James Webb Space Telescope into space. Marks a historic launch. Vehicle performance is nominal at 0.6 kms per second speed.

 

17:43 IST, December 25th 2021
Ariane 5 fumes as it awaits the liftoff, weather under investigations

The Ariane 5 rocket is ready and loaded with propellants. Scientists are monitoring the weather ahead of the launch and it would take 27 minutes for the rocket to carry the Webb telescope into orbit. 7 minutes to go.

 

17:35 IST, December 25th 2021
15 minutes before liftoff...all lights are green

The rocket is just 15 minutes away from launching the Webb telescope and all lights are green for the liftoff, ESA informed.

 

17:31 IST, December 25th 2021
ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher sends a heartfelt post over the international collaboration for the mission

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher took to Twitter to express his elation over the international collaboration that resulted from the Webb mission. In his tweet, he wrote, "To watch a launch of this magnitude and at this level of international cooperation is to see incredible machinery in action. I can’t wait to see the science that comes from #Webb, but for now I’m proud of the work that goes on in the background".

 

17:19 IST, December 25th 2021
Do you know about the second Langrage point, Webb's orbit 1.5 million km from Earth?

Webb's creators have decided to install the Webb telescope in an orbit that is 1.5 million kilometres away from our planet. Called the second Langrage point or L2, it is a gravitationally stable point and the specialty of this orbit is that it allows the telescope to be in alignment with the Earth as it moves around the Sun. Besides, it would also prevent Webb's instruments from burning out by the sunlight. 

 

17:08 IST, December 25th 2021
NASA used gold for Webb's mirrors; here's why

The Webb telescope has been plated with an extremely thin coating of gold, which obviously is for a scientific purpose. The reason why scientists chose the element gold for the mirrors is the property of high reflection of the infrared light to Webb's instruments. Gold reflects 99% of all the infrared light that it encounters as compared to silver (95%) and aluminum (85%). Besides, gold is also highly unreactive to the elements out there in space and thus the mirrors would not get tarnished easily. 

 

16:48 IST, December 25th 2021
Ariane 5 rocket's fuelling complete; one hour to go...

The Ariane 5 rocket's fuelling is complete one hour before the liftoff and the launch vehicle is sitting tight at the launch pad with the Webb telescope fitted inside it.

 

16:44 IST, December 25th 2021
The Webb telescope- the successor of the Hubble space telescope

As NASA itself said, the Webb telescope is not a replacement of the Hubble telescope but a successor. Webb will build on the discoveries made by Hubble to peer further back in time and make unforeseen discoveries.

As for the specialties, Webb is much more powerful owing to the modern-day technology applied in its development. Webb has a 21-foot-tall gold-plated mirror, made of 18 small hexagonal mirrors, that collectively measure 6.5 metre in diameter as compared to a smaller 2.4 metre wide mirror in Hubble.

In addition to this, the Webb telescope has five sun shields that have a length equivalent to a tennis court when fully unfurled.

 

 

 

16:25 IST, December 25th 2021
ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer wishes 'Godspeed' to Webb telescope from International Space Station

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) wished the Webb telescope 'Godspeed' for its new journey that it is about to embark on. Taking to Twitter, Maurer sent on a message on behalf of the ISS crew. Listen to the message below.

 

16:20 IST, December 25th 2021
James Webb Space Telescope is still a go for launch! Launch conditions favourable

With fingers crossed, the launch is still on as the weather looks favourable for liftoff, informed NASA. It was the weather that played villain, resulting in the delay of the December 24 launch to Christmas, December 25.

 

16:15 IST, December 25th 2021
Let's start with the beginning; what is the Webb telescope about?

In simple terms, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been developed to peer back in time and understanding our origins in the universe. Its observations of the universe will solely be based on beams of light in the infrared wavelengths that have travelled for billions of years. You see, unlike visible light, which emerges from the sun, infrared beams cannot be seen because of their longer wavelengths. A beam with longer wavelengths, infrared in Webb's case, will only denote that it has been out there in space and got stretched with the expansion of the universe. Now how will detecting these light beams help in space exploration? It's because they will carry information about their origination point and the areas of space they have been through, even if they originated 13 billion years ago.

 

16:00 IST, December 25th 2021
Wrapping the telescope inside the rocket; technology at its best

Fitting the Web telescope inside the rocket is something that truly gives an idea about the science and the intellect that was put behind the Webb mission. The brainiac scientists of NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) have designed Webb in a way that it can be folded like origami to fit inside the rocket which has a diameter of just 5.4 metres. Here's a little picture for you to effortlessly comprehend.

 

15:47 IST, December 25th 2021
Allow us to introduce you to Ariane 5; a heavy-lift behemoth carrying a delicate instrument

Standing 30 metres tall, the rocket is fitted with two massive boosters that will provide a thrust capacity of 1,364 tonnes of thrust capacity at the time of liftoff. The sparkling white behemoth has been customised to accommodate all the specific requirements of the Webb mission. It has venting ports around the base to make sure that the shock of depressurisation is minimal when the telescope separates from the rocket. Once the telescope is released into orbit, it will perform a rolling manoeuver ensuring Webb's solar-sensitive elements don't face the sun.

 

15:34 IST, December 25th 2021
Ariane 5 rocket stands tall at the launch site at the Kourou spaceport

The Ariane 5 rocket, provided by Ariane Space, is standing tall and firm at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana and is just two hours away from escorting the most complex and powerful scientific marvel into space. According to Everyday Astronaut, the rocket has a success rate of 95.4% and is counted among the most powerful rockets ever built.

The rocket has now been fuelled ahead of the liftoff which is scheduled in a launch window between 5:50 pm (IST) to 6:22 pm. You can tune in for the live-action which will begin shortly on NASA's official website, NASA TV, NASA app or its YouTube channel pasted below.

 

