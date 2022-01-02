James Webb Space Telescope May Provide Data To Prove Stephen Hawking's Dark Matter Theory

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope could now produce data needed to assess one of Stephen Hawking’s most controversial theories, suggesting that dark matter (the invisible substance that makes most matter in the cosmos) may be made of black holes formed in the earliest moments of the Big Bang.

According to Live Science, three astronomers have developed a theory that explains not only the existence of dark matter but also the appearance of the largest black holes in the universe. They said that several new instruments, including the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope, could produce data needed to finally assess Hawking’s famous notion.

"What I find personally super exciting about this idea is how it elegantly unifies the two really challenging problems that I work on — that of probing the nature of dark matter and the formation and growth of black holes — and resolves them in one fell swoop," study co-author Priyamvada Natarajan, an astrophysicist at Yale University, said in a statement, as per Live Science.

Astronomers explained that black holes are formed only after massive stars die, then collapse under the weight of their own gravity. Aking black holes require many stars, which requires a bunch of normal matter. Now, scientists know how much normal matter is in the universe from calculations of the early universe. But they believe that there simply isn't enough normal matter to make all the dark matter, which makes up over 80% of all the matter in the universe.

Therefore, in 1971, Stephen Hawking suggested that black holes formed in the chaotic environment of the earliest moments of the Big Bang. he had explained that pockets of matter could spontaneously reach the densities needed to make black holes, flooding the cosmos with them well before the first stars twinkled. He further also suggested that these “primordial” black holes might be responsible for dark matter.

James Webb Space Telescope, LISA poised to reveal more about black holes

Now, in the latest research, Natarajan, Nico Cappelluti at the University of Miami and Günther Hasinger at the European Space Agency looked into the theory of primordial black holes, exploring how they might explain the dark matter and possibly resolve other cosmological challenges. They found that primordial black holes could play a major role in the universe by seeking the first stars, the first galaxies and the first supermassive black holes (SMBHs). They also said that their observations indicate that stars, galaxies and SMBHs appear very quickly in cosmological history, perhaps too quickly to be accounted for by the processes of formation and growth that is observed in the present-day universe.

"Our study shows that without introducing new particles or new physics, we can solve mysteries of modern cosmology from the nature of dark matter itself to the origin of supermassive black holes," Cappelluti said in the statement.

While this idea is still a model, scientists believe that this could be tested relatively soon. They said that the James Webb Space Telescope is specifically designed to answer questions about the origins of stars and galaxies. Additionally, the next generation of gravitational wave detectors, especially the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA), is also poised to reveal much more about black holes, including primordial ones if they exist. Astronomers say that together, the two observatories should give them enough information to put together the story of the first stars and potentially the origins of dark matter.