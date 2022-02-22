James Webb Space Telescope Might Find Alien Life On Exoplanets; New Paper Tells How

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is currently in its commissioning phase and engineers are working to bring it to life for revealing unprecedented details about our universe. While exploring new exoplanets and black holes are already on JWST's agenda, finding alien life in other worlds is also an intriguing idea. According to a new paper, available on Cornell University-backed arXiv, says that Webb would be able to pinpoint planets with pollution which in turn could reveal signs of life, if any.

How Webb might detect alien life?

The theory of findings clues about alien life rises from the aspect of the JWST looking for industrial pollution in the atmosphere of exoplanets. According to the paper, the chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in Earth's atmosphere are a "direct result of technology". The CFCs are ozone-depleting gases that are produced from refrigerators, air-conditioners and cleaning agents. It was these infamous elements that created a hole in the ozone layer in the 1980s, however, an international ban on their usage helped reduce their level of harmfulness.

As for discovering alien life, the paper says that finding such greenhouse gases on other planets would hint towards a civilisation capable of industrial pollution and that would make a planet the perfect candidate for exploration, Universe Today reports. The planet chosen for such explorations is the TRAPPIST-1, which is a red dwarf star located about 40 light-years away and has Earth-like planets around it. It is worth noting that what this paper talks about is finding intelligent civilisation rather than discovering just alien life.

While there is a possibility that scientists would point Webb towards the star, the paper also highlights a roadblock. It says that tracing CFCs on other planets would be difficult if they orbit bright stars, as light emerging from them would drown out the CFC signature. However, Webb won't face this problem as the TRAPPIST-1 is a dim-star which would not drown out the signatures. "We find that with the launch of JWST, humanity may be approaching the cusp of being able to detect passive atmospheric technosignatures equal in strength to its own around the nearest stars", says the paper.

Image: Twitter/@ESA_fr