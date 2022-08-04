Last Updated:

James Webb Space Telescope Observes Earendel, The Most Distant Star Ever Discovered

The James Webb Space Telescope's new image features Earendel, the star whose light took 12.9 billion years to reach Earth, according to NASA.

James Webb Space Telescope

Image: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI


The James Webb Space Telescope recently set its eyes on Earendel, the most distant star known to humans. Previously observed by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, this star is so far away that its light took 12.9 billion years to reach Earth. Webb has now observed the faint star, formally known as WHL0137-LS, in a new light, which is shown in the picture shared by a group of astronomers on Twitter. 

Spotting the most distant star

(A magnified view of Earendel; Image: NASA)

On March 30 this year, NASA shared a report announcing a milestone by Hubble as it photographed the faint star whose light emerged within the first few billion years after the big bang-- roughly 13.8 billion years ago. According to research estimates, Earendel is at least 50 times the mass of our Sun and millions of times as bright.

This star emerged before the astronomers due to the phenomenon of gravitational lensing due to a huge galaxy cluster named WHL0137-08. This cluster warped the fabric of space around it, thus bending and amplifying the light emerging from Earendel.

"Earendel existed so long ago that it may not have had all the same raw materials as the stars around us today," astronomer Brian Welch of Johns Hopkins University said in an official statement. "Studying Earendel will be a window into an era of the universe that we are unfamiliar with, but that led to everything we do know.

Webb's view of Earendel

The Webb telescope has offered a clearer view of the distant star than when it was first observed by Hubble. In the visuals shared by the aforementioned astronomy team, the Hubble can be seen fading to Webb's view of the galaxy cluster beside Earendel. Following its imaging by Hubble, NASA scientists were eager to observe the star using Webb and its unmatched infrared capabilities. 

"With Webb we expect to confirm Earendel is indeed a star, as well as measure its brightness and temperature", astronomer Dan Coe at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), one of Webb's developers, said. The experts will also try to detail the star's type and stage in the stellar lifecycle.

