James Webb Space Telescope Ready To Detect Exoplanets As 2nd Instrument Ready For Science

NASA recently announced that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is halfway to uncovering secrets of the universe, as two of its four instruments are completely ready for science. The latest instrument to be turned on is the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) which has concluded its postlaunch preparations after all four of its modes were tuned to perfection. Interestingly, MIRI's fourth mode called coronagraphic imaging will help astronomers directly detect exoplanets and study dust disks around their host stars in a way that’s never been done before.

Out of our 4 science instruments, Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument is 2nd to be declared ready for science! Developed by @NASA and @ESA, MIRI will directly detect exoplanets and study dust disks of their host stars as never before: https://t.co/pz4M0QULoB pic.twitter.com/7OZeaRdOZE — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) June 30, 2022

MIRI's coronagraphic imaging uses two styles of masks to intentionally block starlight from hitting its sensors while observing stars and the planets orbiting them. It is this masking effect that would allow scientists to discover exoplanets and determine the state of the space environment around them.

(Webb's instruments and their modes; Image: NASA)

"We are thrilled that MIRI is now a functioning, state-of-the-art instrument with performances across all its capabilities better than expected. Our multinational commissioning team has done a fantastic job getting MIRI ready in the space of just a few weeks", Gillian Wright, MIRI European Principal Investigator said. "Now we celebrate all the people, scientists, engineers, managers, national agencies, ESA, and NASA, who have made this instrument a reality as MIRI begins to explore the infrared universe in ways and to depths never achieved before", added George Rieke, MIRI science lead at the University of Arizona.

Notably, MIRI is currently chilling at minus 183 degrees Celsius because its temperature must drop to less than 7 kelvins, which is just a few degrees above the lowest temperature matter can reach. Such low temperature is necessary for MIRI to detect the faint infrared wavelengths of light and deliver unprecedently sharp images. For the unversed, light becomes infrared when it has travelled many light-years and got stretched beyond the wavelength that the human eye can see and this phenomenon is called 'red shift'.

Webb to deliver the deepest image of the universe: NASA Administrator

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, during a media briefing at the Space Telescope Science Institute, had said that the JWST will deliver the deepest images of the universe on July 12. Nelson claimed that Webb has peered "farther than humanity has ever looked before" however, he did not specify what the images released by the telescope would contain. The pictures will be released at 8 pm (IST) on July 12 during a live event which can be watched on NASA's official YouTube channel.