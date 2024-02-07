Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

James Webb Space Telescope Spies Massive Cluster With Baby Stars In Deep Space

The Webb telescope observed the Nebula N79 in the Large Magellanic Cloud - a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way - that spans roughly 1630 light-years across.

Digital Desk
Nebula
The Nebula N79 photographed by the Webb telescope. | Image:NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The James Webb Space Telescope has another feather in its cap in form of a new picture featuring baby stars. This image reveals the Nebula N79, a star producing factory, in infrared.

The Webb telescope has been designed to observe a small patch of the universe in infrared, the wavelength of light which is invisible to the naked eye but can be felt as heat. Infrared observations by Webb has revealed objects including galaxies and nebulae which otherwise can't be seen in visible light.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), which is one of the developers of the Webb telescope, the N79 lies in the Large Magellanic Cloud - a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way - and spans roughly 1630 light-years across.

Thanks to Webb's unmatched infrared and mid-infrared vision, the telescope has revealed glowing gas and dust within N79's clouds which are also embedded with baby stars.

ESA said that the picture above was taken using Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). According to the agency, Nebulae like this one has drawn astronomers' attention because their composition is similar to star-forming regions observed when star formation was at its peak a few billion years after the birth of the universe.

Another reason for the intrigue is the fast rate of star production in N79 than the star-forming regions in the Milky Way and their different chemical composition.

"Webb is now providing astronomers the opportunity to compare and contrast observations of star formation in N79 with the telescope’s deep observations of distant galaxies in the early Universe," ESA said in a statement.

Moving forward, scientists believe that Webb's observations of dust discs around stars will help them  detect for the first time the planet-forming dust discs around stars of similar mass to that of our Sun. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

