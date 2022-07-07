'James Webb Space Telescope Will Make The World New Again', Claims NASA Scientist

“The world is about to be new again,” said an emotional NASA scientist Eric Smith ahead of the James Webb Space Telescope’s first photo release. On July 12, NASA, with its partners -- the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA)-- will release the full-colour images and data gathered by the telescope six months after it was launched on December 25.

"A fantastic new era is upon us."



We're just days away from our first images! Webb program scientist Eric Smith, who has been on the mission since the mid-1990s, takes us through his professional and personal feelings as we prepare to #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/YX0alnkrrg pic.twitter.com/LBxfZVO0Bz — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 7, 2022

When asked about his professional and personal feelings over the same, Smith, who is the Webb program scientist, said that he is thrilled because the world will soon receive an “amazing new tool” to explore the universe. Currently, the Webb mission teams are turning the telescope’s instruments on before it is ready for science in mid-July.

"On a personal level, my family was recently blessed with the arrival of our first grandchild. Watching her awaken to her surroundings rejuvenates the world for me", Smith said in a statement. "Rarer are the moments when we can collectively experience this rush of discovery and wonder. The James Webb Space Telescope will give us a fresh and powerful set of eyes to examine our universe".

Not stopping here, the scientist also revealed that NASA is currently involved in developing the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope that will capture images of huge portions of the sky, after its launch in the mid-2020s.

About the James Webb Space Telescope

The Webb telescope, which is the world's most powerful observatory, is a result of 25 years of hard work and an investment of $10 billion. Following its launch, over 150 scientists from NASA, ESA and CSA worked relentlessly to carefully unfold the telescope and align its mirrors in order to reach where they are now. Webb is currently installed 15 lakh kilometres from Earth at the second Lagrange point, a location selected for its gravitational stability which allows higher fuel efficiency for its 10-year-long expected lifespan.

Equipped with four instruments, three of which have cameras, the telescope is extremely sensitive to infrared light. Infrared light has wavelengths longer than visible light, which makes it invisible but can be felt as heat. Out of the four instruments-- NIRCam, NIRSpec, MIRI, and FGS/NIRISS-- the NIRSpec does not have a camera but all of these instruments have spectrographs, the component that scrutinises the collected light to extract information. Come July 12, Webb will present the deepest image of the universe, as was revealed by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.