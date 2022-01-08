James Webb Space Telescope's Final Unfolding Of Its Primary Mirror To Begin Soon

The James Webb Space Telescope has completed over 73% of its journey to the second Lagrange point. It is approximately 661,000 miles from the Earth and still has to travel over 200,000 miles to reach its destination. Over the last week, engineers at NASA have been deploying several sophisticated equipments on the James Webb Space Telescope, including the sunshield. On January 8, 2022, the James Webb Telescope will complete deploying its mirror wings.

As of 12:52 AM on January 8, 2022, the James Web Space Telescope has deployed the first mirror wing. The panel that has been deployed contains three of the gold plated mirror segments of the telescope. According to the official website that contains tracking information about the telescope, the "Port primary mirror wing" phase has been completed, implying that the primary mirror wing is fully deployed and latched.

On Jan. 8, @NASAWebb will fully deploy its primary mirror, marking the end of the most complex space telescope deployment in history. Watch live coverage from mission control starting at ~9am ET (14:00 UTC): https://t.co/dL35eaHD44



Drop expert questions below!#UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/iU1JAD1Tlx — NASA (@NASA) January 7, 2022

What is next for the James Webb Space Telescope?

The next step involved deploying the right/starboard wing of the primary mirror from its current stowed position. As and when the deployment is complete, it will mark the end of the adjustment of observatory equipment, meaning that the James Web SpaceTelescope will be fully deployed. The second mirror segment will be deployed after 07:30 PM on January 8, 2022. NASA will live stream the event on the official NASA Live YouTube channel. Those interested can also open the NASA Live blog for more details.

In a web blog, NASA informed that it was able to achieve the deployment after the sunshield tensioning and secondary mirror deployment was completed on the 10th day after launch. James Webb’s unfolding and tensioning of the sunshield involved 139 of Webb’s 178 release mechanisms, 70 hinge assemblies, eight deployment motors, roughly 400 pulleys, and 90 individual cables totalling roughly one-quarter of a mile in length, according to the space administration.

The JWST is going to succeed the mighty Hubble Telescope and will help in discovering far-fetched secrets of the Universe. The Webb telescope is said to be about 100 times more sensitive or powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope and will help scientists gather more information about the initial stages of the formation of a star, the universe's earliest stages and details about other planets where life might be possible. Stay tuned for more updates on the James Webb Telescope.