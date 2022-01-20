James Webb Space Telescope's Golden Mirrors Fully Deployed In NASA's New Milestone

Marking another milestone, the James Webb Space Telescope’s (JWST) golden mirrors have been fully deployed three weeks after it was launched from French Guiana’s Kourou spaceport on December 25. The recent achievement follows the painstaking process of unfurling Webb’s silver sunshields that are meant to keep the telescope’s instruments cool. In the latest mission update, NASA informed that all the 18 individual segments of Webb’s hexagonal mirrors are now in position, however, there is still some time left before the mirrors begin the scientific observations.

Each of the mirror's segments was moved into position using six motors and 132 actuators that deploy each segment approximately half the length of a paper clip and clear the mirrors from their launch restraints giving each segment enough space to later be adjusted in other directions.

“Next up in the wavefront process, we will be moving mirrors in the micron and nanometer ranges to reach the final optical positions for an aligned telescope. The process of telescope alignment will take approximately three months," NASA said in a blog. In another informative tweet, NASA revealed that Webb's mirrors are made of the element beryllium which is six times stronger than steel.

Moreover, NASA administrator Bill Nelson also acknowledged the success on Twitter as he wrote, "Just in from the @NASAWebb team: All 18 primary mirror segments and the secondary mirror are now fully deployed! Congratulations to the teams that have been working tirelessly since launch to get to this point. Soon, Webb will arrive at its new home, L2!"

From sunshields to golden mirrors

The major hurdle in the Webb mission was the unfurling of JWST's sunshields as it had hundreds of point failures. The five-layered sunshields, measuring 69.5 feet long and 46.5 feet wide, were unfurled following the successful extension of Webb’s second sunshield mid-boom structure marking another critical deployment milestone. The sunshield deployment process had been a nail-biting one for the scientists as it is one of the most important components of Webb.

