James Webb Space Telescope's Instrument 'locks On' Its First Celestial Target

The James Webb Space Telescope, in a significant achievement, had recently captured the first image of a star using the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). As the mission team is progressing forward, the engineers have turned on another instrument named the Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS) to lock onto a guide star and keep the telescope pointed to high accuracy.

Meet Webb’s guide to #UnfoldTheUniverse 🌟



The Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS) instrument, one of @CSA_ASC's contributions, helps keep Webb pointed to high accuracy & locked on a target star. It has successfully performed its 1st guiding operation! More: https://t.co/gWrd7Ddr9V pic.twitter.com/MeZGqj5xIG — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) February 17, 2022

According to NASA, the instrument is a contribution of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and has successfully performed its first guiding operation. “After being powered on Jan. 28, 2022, and undergoing successful aliveness and functional tests, Webb’s Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS) has now successfully performed its very first guiding operation!”, NASA said in a blog. “Together with the Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS), the FGS is one of Canada’s contributions to the mission”, it added.

Bonus image! When it’s time to focus, sometimes you need to take a good look at yourself.



This “selfie” taken by Webb of its primary mirror was not captured by an externally mounted engineering camera, but with a special lens within its NIRCam instrument. #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/XtzCdktrCA — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) February 11, 2022

Webb ‘locks on’ its celestial target

Explaining how the FGS works, René Doyon and Nathalie Ouellette of the Université de Montréal, said that the instrument measures the exact position of a guide star in its field of view 16 times per second. This data is then used to adjust the telescope’s fine steering mirror about three times per second. Interestingly, the scientists said that the instrument’s degree of precision to detect changes in the pointing to a celestial object is the same as an observer being able to see someone’s eye movements at the Canadian border, which is around 500 kilometers away.

It is worth noting that what NIRCam did was create a mosaic image of the star named HD 84406, from 18 different views using the 18 hexagonal segments of Webb’s primary mirror. But the purpose of the FGS would be to carefully adjust each of these segments to align them and create a highly focused image of a single star. “From now on, most of the alignment process of the telescope mirrors will take place with FGS guiding, while NIRCam images provide the diagnostic information for mirror adjustments”, NASA said in a blog.

The telescope, which is currently in its commission phase, is just a few months away from beginning its operations. Launched on December 25, Webb has travelled 15 lakh kilometres to the second Lagrange point. Tap here to reach more about its destination.

Image: Twitter/@airandspace