Japan Extends ISS Participation; Will Launch Its Astronaut To Build Lunar Space Station

Japan has announced to extend its participation aboard the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030 and has pledged its support for the development of a space station around the Moon. The announcement was made during a virtual ceremony in Tokyo earlier this week that was participated by Japan’s Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) Keiko Nagaoka and NASA administrator Bill Nelson.

During the event, Japan’s government officials and NASA signed the Gateway Implementing Arrangement binding the former to offer support in developing the Lunar Gateway under the Artemis Program. Japan will also launch one of its astronauts who would lend support in assembling the components of the Gateway, which will act as a research platform and habitat for astronauts.

We & Japan agreed to the details of contributions to the @NASA_Gateway, including sending a @JAXA_en astronaut to the station and a Japanese cargo mission.



During the event, Japan also announced its extension of @Space_Station participation through 2030: https://t.co/MsOtDHrBfE pic.twitter.com/XPm4F4Dv6F — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) November 18, 2022

The ISS is the result of a multi-national collaboration and was developed by five major space agencies from the US, Europe, Russia, Japan and Canada. Japan's announcement follows that of Russia and the US as they confirmed the extension of their participation earlier this year.

Japan to provide crucial components for Gateway

Welcome to the Gateway, a home away from home for #Artemis astronauts returning to the lunar surface 🌑



Check out the video below where @AstroKomrade shares more on how the Gateway, an outpost orbiting the Moon, will serve as a staging point for deep space exploration. pic.twitter.com/CsfDbBEZCT — NASA's Gateway Program (@NASA_Gateway) July 22, 2021

As per the agreement, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will provide the life support system, thermal controls, camera and batteries for the International Habitation (I-Hab) module which is being developed by the European Space Agency (ESA). In addition to this, Japan will also supply batteries for NASA’s Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) module and ESA’s European System Providing Refueling Infrastructure and Telecommunication (ESPRIT) refuelling module.

Moreover, JAXA will provide the HTV-XG cargo spacecraft for launch and delivery for Gateway under a logistics resupply mission targeted no earlier than 2030. "Japan’s contributions will advance scientific knowledge and protect our brave astronauts exploring the depths of outer space. And it brings us one step closer to one day having a Japanese astronaut walk on the Moon," US Vice President Kamala Harris said in an official statement. "Today we celebrate U.S.-Japan cooperation in space, which has never been stronger."

The Artemis era officially began on November 16 with the launch of the Artemis 1 mission to test the capabilities of the new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the uncrewed Orion spacecraft. During Artemis 2, which is scheduled for 2024, NASA will launch four astronauts for a trip around the Moon and land the first woman and person of colour on the lunar surface in 2025. Apart from Japan, astronauts from Europe and Canada will also be offered seats in the Orion for Moon landing missions and to carry out the development of the Gateway later this decade.

Image: NASA