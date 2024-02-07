Advertisement

Japan's Moon lander is resting on the lunar surface but it is not doing what it's supposed to do. While Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) made a soft landing on January 19, it got disoriented after the touchdown and as a result, the solar panels are facing away from the Sun which has rendered the batteries useless.

In the latest update, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said that the lander's solar cells are facing west thus there is no electricity to carry out lunar experiments. As a result, mission team is now awaiting a change in the solar angle for the cells to receive some sunlight.

Artist's impression of SLIM on the Moon. Image: JAXA

"According to the telemetry data, SLIM’s solar cells are facing west. So if sunlight begins to shine on the lunar surface from the west, there is a possibility of generating power, and we are preparing for recovery. SLIM can operate with power only from the solar cells," JAXA said in a statement.

As of January 22, the battery of the lander has been disconnected with 12% of power left to avoid restarting the operations if the battery is completely discharged.

JAXA, however, shared a good news that the technical data and images gathered during the descent and on the lunar surface has been transmitted before switching off power.

"We are preparing to announce the status of SLIM and current results at the end of the week. Although the attitude after landing did not go as planned, we are glad we could achieved so much and are happy to have landed successfully," the agency further said.

The Shioli crater. Image: NASA

The lander touched down within a 100 meter area near the Shioli crater on the near side of the Moon making Japan the 5th country to ace a soft lunar landing. Built to last one lunar day or 14 Earth days, similar to ISRO's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, SLIM has achieved “full” success as per JAXA.

The officials have said that the 200 kg SLIM has completed its objective of a precision landing in a small patch of land and that the experiments that it might be able to conduct would be "extra" success.

