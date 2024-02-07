Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Japan's lander is lying dead on the Moon, but scientists' hope is still alive

Japan's lander got disoriented after landing on the Moon and as a result, the solar panels are facing away from Sun which has rendered the batteries useless.

Harsh Vardhan
SLIM
Artist's impression of SLIM on the Moon. | Image:JAXA
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Japan's Moon lander is resting on the lunar surface but it is not doing what it's supposed to do. While Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) made a soft landing on January 19, it got disoriented after the touchdown and as a result, the solar panels are facing away from the Sun which has rendered the batteries useless.  

In the latest update, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said that the lander's solar cells are facing west thus there is no electricity to carry out lunar experiments. As a result, mission team is now awaiting a change in the solar angle for the cells to receive some sunlight.

Advertisement
Artist's impression of SLIM on the Moon. Image: JAXA

"According to the telemetry data, SLIM’s solar cells are facing west. So if sunlight begins to shine on the lunar surface from the west, there is a possibility of generating power, and we are preparing for recovery. SLIM can operate with power only from the solar cells," JAXA said in a statement.

According to the telemetry data, SLIM’s solar cells are facing west. So if sunlight begins to shine on the lunar surface from the west, there is a possibility of generating power, and we are preparing for recovery. #SLIM can operate with power only from the solar cells. #JAXA

— 小型月着陸実証機SLIM (@SLIM_JAXA) January 22, 2024

As of January 22, the battery of the lander has been disconnected with 12% of power left to avoid restarting the operations if the battery is completely discharged.

JAXA, however, shared a good news that the technical data and images gathered during the descent and on the lunar surface has been transmitted before switching off power.

Advertisement

"We are preparing to announce the status of SLIM and current results at the end of the week. Although the attitude after landing did not go as planned, we are glad we could achieved so much and are happy to have landed successfully," the agency further said.

The Shioli crater. Image: NASA

 

The lander touched down within a 100 meter area near the Shioli crater on the near side of the Moon making Japan the 5th country to ace a soft lunar landing. Built to last one lunar day or 14 Earth days, similar to ISRO's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, SLIM has achieved “full” success as per JAXA.

The officials have said that the 200 kg SLIM has completed its objective of a precision landing in a small patch of land and that the experiments that it might be able to conduct would be "extra" success. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 17:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: BJP-Cong Mega Showdown, Bommai Detained In Bengaluru

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Sachin, Sagar storm into quarters at 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  3. Love, Marriage & Law: How Uttarakhand's UCC Bill Will Shake Things Up

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News15 minutes ago

  5. First Song Of Vijay-Mrunal's The Family Star Is An Ode To This Valentine

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement