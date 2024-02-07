Japan's SLIM is Landing on the Moon on Jan 19. How is It Different From Chandrayaan 3?

Advertisement

Japan's state owned space agency will attempt its maiden Moon landing on January 19 and will try to join the list of countries that safely touched-down on the lunar surface. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launched the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) on September 6 aboard the H-IIA rocket from Tanegashima spaceport and it entered the Moon's orbit on December 25.

SLIM's landing process will begin at 8:30 pm IST today and you can watch the livestream on JAXA's YouTube channel. If successful, Japan will become the fifth country to make a soft-landing on the Moon after the USSR, the US, China and India.

India's successful landing was on August 23 when the Vikram lander of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission touched down near the lunar South Pole.

Difference between Chandrayaan-3 and SLIM

Except being a government-funded mission with objectives to learn more about the Moon, SLIM is different from Chandrayaan-3 in several aspects.

Artist's impression of SLIM on the Moon. Image: JAXA

Firstly, SLIM is landing in the mid-latitudes on the near side of the Moon whereas Vikram of Chandrayaan-3 close to the Moon's south pole. According to JAXA, SLIM will be aiming to land within a 100 meters target area near the Shioli crater on the near side of the Moon.

Landing site of SLIM shown in the blue box. Image: NASA

JAXA has chosen a small patch of land for the touchdown to fulfill one of the mission objectives which is demonstrating "accurate lunar landing techniques embodied in a small explorer."

A zoomed out view of the Shioli crater. Image: NASA

The Shioli crater. Image: NASA

Chandrayaan-3, on the other hand, made its soft-landing about 600 km from the lunar south pole and its objective was to demonstrate ISRO's safe landing and roving abilities on the Moon along with conducting in-situ experiments.

Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram's landing site. Image: The Planetary Society

Vikram lander photographed on the Moon by Pragyan. Image: ISRO

Another major difference is that the Vikram lander carried the 26-kg Pragyan rover whereas SLIM has two mini rovers. Named Lunar Excursion Vehicles 1 and 2 (LEV-1 and LEV-2), the rovers, one of which is the size of a baseball and has been developed by JAXA, Tomy, Sony, and Doshisha University, will study the characteristics of the Moon.

The Japanese mission, however, is similar to Chandrayaan-3 in one key aspect. SLIM and the rovers have been designed to study the Moon for one lunar day as Vikram and Pragyan. Since SLIM and the LEVs do not have heating units to keep the payloads warm, they are unlikely to wake up after enduring the cold once their planned mission span ends and they are put into sleep mode like Vikram.

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission (which had three components) had a price tag of approximately $75 million (including launch costs) whereas SLIM has been developed at a cost of $120 million. Moreover, the Vikram lander weighed around 1,726 kg whereas SLIM weighs roughly 200 kg (around 700 kg with fuel).