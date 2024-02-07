Japan to Attempt a Moon Landing on January 19. Here's Where to Watch Live

Advertisement

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will attempt to land on the Moon on January 19. The landing process of the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) will begin at 8:30 pm IST and the touchdown is expected to occur about 20 minutes later.

SLIM was launched by JAXA in September 2023 and it is the second lunar endeavour to touchdown on the Moon after private Japanese firm ispace's HAKUTO-R mission. The latter failed to land on the Moon in April last year after the mission team lost communications with the lander which led to its crash.

Advertisement

Where to watch SLIM's Moon landing?

You can watch JAXA attempt a Moon landing on the agency's YouTube channel. The livestream will begin at 7:30 pm, an hour before the commencement of the touchdown operations.

Advertisement

The descent of the lander will begin when it is at an altitude of 15 kilometers while travelling at a speed of over 6,100 km per hour, according to the planetary society.

Objectives of SLIM

According to JAXA, the objectives of SLIM is to demonstrate "the accurate lunar landing techniques embodied in a small explorer" and accelerate "the study of the moon and other planets using the lighter exploration system."

Built at a cost of $120 million, the SLIM lander weighs around 700 kg with fuel (dry weight 200 kg) and it will attempt a landing within 100 meters of a target area near the Shioli crater on the near side on the Moon. The data gathered by SLIM will help in future sample return missions, says NASA.

Advertisement

If the touchdown is successful, Japan will become the fifth nation to make a soft-landing on the Moon after the USSR, the US, China and India.

