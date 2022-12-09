Japanese Billionare Maezawa Selects THESE 8 Crew Members For SpaceX's 'Dearmoon' Project

Japanese fashion mogul and billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has selected eight passengers that will accompany him on a trip around the moon, powered by SpaceX’s yet-to-be-flown Starship spacecraft. The majority of the crew member for the mission called Dear Moon, which was first announced in 2018, comes from the entertainment industry. "The moon trip crew has been decided! Crew for Moon Trip Selected!!" Maezawa said in a tweet.

The 47-year-old, fashion tycoon has shared that the exact cost of the trip has not been disclosed yet, however when asked whether is in the vicinity of $80 million, he answered "pretty much," reported Sputnik. The crew would be consisting of 9 members and 2 backups that are coming from a wide variety of backgrounds - American, South Korean, Indian, British, Irish, Japanese, and Czech. Most of the crew members are from the entertainment industry which includes DJ and producer Steve Aoki, musician Choi Seung Hyun, photographer Karim Iliya, dancer Miyu and actor Dev Joshi, reported sputnik.

Musk's SpaceX moon project

Musk's moon project SpaceX is about to launch its expedition and so many crew members from the entertainment industry lead to guaranteed publicity such as DJ Aoki who has an excess of 10 million followers on their social media accounts. The members would now begin with their training and have been expected to fly to the moon sometime in 2023. The crew leader Maezawa has announced in March 2021, a global contest to select eight crew members to join him in Elon Musk's lunar project of SpaceX’s Starship. While announcing the contest Maezawa said that he would prefer crew members from "creative professions." In 2018, Maezawa became the first person who had booked a seat onboard the lunar spaceship that is currently being developed by SpaceX. The project 'Dearmoon' would be the very first private and commercial space expedition with humans beyond Earth's orbit.