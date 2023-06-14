Japan's Astroscale To Take Lead In Space Junk Clean Up By Deorbiting Services

Why you’re reading this: Japan-based company Astroscale has come up with a new proposal for cleaning up low Earth orbit (LEO) of all the space junk. Orbital debris has become an increasing concern amongst spaceflight professionals and astronomers. The companies like SpaceX's Starlink, OneWeb, Amazon Kuiper and others have been sending LEO satellite constellations in thousands. Astroscale has been funded, in part, by the UK Space Agency and the European Space Agency (ESA), and has been striving to be the first company to demonstrate the commercial use of this multi-satellite deorbiting service.

Where will End-of-Life Services by Astroscale-Multiple (ELSA-M) vehicles function?

Astroscale has planned to come in with its End of Life Services by Astroscale-Multiple (ELSA-M) vehicle, a spacecraft designed to capture and deorbit decommissioned satellites in space. According to the Japan-based company, space is dangerously congested with approximately 2,200 defunct satellites and more than 630 instances of debris-generating on-orbit collisions. They have called for an "action". These satellites have fixed lifespans, and while many have been designed to de-orbit themselves into a fiery death in Earth's atmosphere, however not all can do so.

What is the vision behind the space 'clean up'?

Initially, Astroscale sent the flight for a previous iteration of its vehicle, ELSA-D, in 2021, reported Space news outlet. In this operation, they were able to successfully demonstrate its repeated magnetic capture capability later that year. However, the company declared that it was suspending operations of the spacecraft after detecting "anomalous spacecraft conditions." But as per the new proposal shared by the company, the newer ESLA-M has depicted deorbiting process. End of Life Services by Astroscale-Multiple (ESLA-M) has been scheduled for a demonstration in 2024. It would be disposed of by an inoperable OneWeb satellite equipped with a docking plate customized for capture by the ELSA-M grapple fixture.

How the cleanup will be performed?

The spacecraft would be conducting a visual inspection of a rendered client satellite before performing alignment and docking manoeuvres. After that, ELSA-M would be using its thrusters to lower the client satellite's orbit toward an atmospheric trajectory, where it safely disintegrates during reentry. With the client satellite bound on a destructive course, ESLA-M then will detach and correct its own orbit for rendezvous with its next target.