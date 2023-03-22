Japan’s Ispace Announces Lander's Insertion In Moon Orbit, All Eyes On April Landing

Japan's private firm ispace announced on March 21 the successful insertion of the HAKUTO-R lander in the Moon's orbit. This completes the seventh step of the mission and has pushed the lander close to landing, which is step 9.

"In general, all orbital control operations for Mission 1 have been completed as planned following launch. While the lander has performed multiple deep space maneuver operations, this maneuver represents the longest burn performed by the propulsion system during the mission," ispace said in an update following the announcement.

HAKUTO-R was launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on December 11, 2022, aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, following which it embarked on an extended energy-efficient path to the Moon. In the days ahead, the mission team will work on Success 8, as they call it, which is the completion of all orbit control manoeuvres in lunar orbit followed by a landing at the Atlas crater on the Moon's near side (one which is visible from Earth). The company says that the landing is scheduled to take place around late April. The lander is carrying a small rover named 'Rashid' that has been developed by the UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

Significance of ispace's Mission 1

The Moon landing endeavour which has been named Mission 1 would see ispace become the first private company to make a soft landing on the Moon if it is successful. State-owned space agencies of three countries-- the US, the USSR and China-- have so far landed a spacecraft on the lunar surface, making ispace the first player in the private space race to the Moon.

The Tokyo-based firm has already planned two more missions to the Moon-- Mission 2 and Mission 3-- and are targeted for launch by 2025. It says that the success of said missions will prove helpful to NASA's Artemis Program, which began with the launch of Artemis 1 on November 16 last year and ended successfully a month later.