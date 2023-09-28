Japan's Moon Lander SLIM Looks Back At Earth While On Its Lunar Journey

Japan launched its Moon lander SLIM on September 7 and it has covered more than one lakh km of its lunar journey. Short for Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, SLIM is designed to demonstrate landing techniques using new and accurate navigation technology.

While on its weeks long journey, SLIM recently looked back at Earth from a distance of approximately one lakh km and presented a stunning crescent image of our planet. According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the image was taken on September 22 by the lander to confirm the functionality of its camera that will be used during the Moon landing.

JAXA has said that the lander will enter the lunar orbit in 3-4 months after its launch and attempt a landing 4-6 months later. SLIM is Japan's first Moon landing mission which took off from the Tanegashima Space Center at 5:12 pm on September 7.

(Earth and the Moon as seen from the SLIM lander; Image: JAXA)

The Japanese lander is on an extended trajectory to the Moon which is more fuel efficient. During the journey, the lander will exploit the gravitational pull of the Earth-Moon system and occassionally fire its thrusters for course correction. It completed its second period adjustment maneuver using the main engine and the attitude control thrusters on September 26 and transitioned to the planned orbit with a higher apogee.

(Trajectory of Japan's SLIM lander. Image: JAXA)

Earlier today on September 28, JAXA tested the tiny Lunar Excursion Vehicle (LEV) by powering it on and testing its functions. The LEV is a ball-shaped vehicle with a diameter of approximately 8 cm and weighs just 250 gram. It is equipped with two cameras and can change its shape to run on the lunar surface. After detaching from the lander (measuring 9 feet across), the LEV will traverse across the lunar surface for two hours until its battery runs out.

(The Lunar Excursion Vehicle. Image: JAXA)

According to JAXA, the lander will land within 328 feet (100 meters) of its target location at the edge of a crater called Theophilus encircled in the image below.

(Landing site of the SLIM lander. Image: JAXA)

The H-2A rocket which carried the SLIM lander was also carrying the X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) which JAXA has jointly developed with NASA. It is an X-ray telescope designed to study clusters of galaxies, hot stars, supernova remnants, starburts, black holes and high mass X-ray binaries. NASA announced on September 11 that the observatory has been successfully turned on and has entered the commissioning phase when its instruments will be verified for the next three months.