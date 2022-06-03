Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin To Launch 6 Astronauts To Space On June 4; Here's How To Watch It

Jeff Bezos' space tourism company Blue Origin is set to launch a new batch of six astronauts on a joy ride to space on June 4. The launch will be the company’s fifth human spaceflight and will be conducted as part of the New Shepard 21 (NS-21) mission.

According to Blue Origin, the New Shepard rocket will lift off from the Launch Site one in Texas when the launch window opens at 6:30 p.m. IST [8:00 a.m. CDT]. This mission was initially scheduled for May 20 but was postponed due to malfunctioned backup systems.

#NS21 is targeting liftoff from Launch Site One on Saturday, June 4. The launch window opens at 8:00 a.m. CT / 13:00 UTC. Stay tuned for updates: https://t.co/1ztUVVcs7V pic.twitter.com/s9Q7R2xy7y — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 31, 2022

How to watch the launch live?

Blue Origin will stream the launch live on its official website, Twitter handle, and the official YouTube channel. According to the company, the streaming will start one hour before the launch.

Who are the six astronauts going to space?

The crew of the NS-21 mission includes one female and five male astronauts with decorated careers across various fields. First among the team is Hamish Harding who has several aviation world records to his name and is remembered for his record of flying a Gulfstream G650ER aircraft over the North and the South poles. He will be accompanied by Victor Vescovo who has dived into the Challenger Deep twelve times and is the first person to visit the deepest point in the world’s five oceans.

(Image: Blue Origin)

Jaison Robinson is another member who is both a skydiver and scuba diver and the founder of a commercial real estate company, JMM Investments. He also co-founded Dream Variations Ventures (DVV) which invests in technology and sports start-ups. The only female member of NS-21 is Katya Echazarreta, an electrical engineer who has four years of work experience with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on five important missions including the Perseverance Mars rover and the soon-to-be-launched Europa clipper.

Accompanying these four would be 28-year-old civil production engineer from Brazil's Minas Gerais, Victor Correa Hespanha and Evan Dick, an engineer, investor, and managing member of Dick Holdings. Notably, he is the only astronaut who has previously been on a Blue Origin flight that took off on December 11, 2021, as part of the NS-19 mission.

What’s new with the NS-21 mission?

The NS-21 would set the record for sending Echazarreta, the first Mexican-born woman into space and the youngest American on a spaceflight at the age of 26. Besides, it would also launch Hespanha, who recently purchased his first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) as the first cryptonaut and the second astronaut from Brazil. Both Echazarreta and Hespanha would be flying on sponsored tickets from the non-profit organisation Space for Humanity and Crypto Space Agency, respectively.