Jeff Bezos-led Blue Origin Wins Big; Will Launch NASA's Next Mars Mission In 2024

NASA has selected Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to launch its next Mars mission in late 2024. The company has received a task order to provide a launch vehicle for the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) mission which includes twin satellites to provide two-point observation of the red planet. Blue Origin bagged the mission under NASA's Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) launch services contract, which the agency says has a five-year ordering period with a maximum total value of $300 million.

While the launch cost by Blue Origin was not disclosed, the firm will launch the ESCAPADE mission for $20 million, Space.com reported citing SpaceNews. Blue Origin was chosen among 13 companies NASA selected for VADR contracts in 2022.

Objectives of the ESCAPADE mission

The two satellites being launched under the ESCAPADE mission will study the Martian magnetosphere. These satellites, that will take 11 months to reach the red planet, will investigate how the magnetosphere interacts with the solar wind, and how energy and plasma enter and leave the magnetosphere. Both satellites carry three instruments-- a magnetometer for measuring magnetic field, an electrostatic analyser to measure ions and electrons, and a Langmuir probe for measuring plasma density and solar extreme ultraviolet flux.

NASA says that the satellites will spend several months adjusting their orbits before they start gathering data. Study of different magnetospheres is important because it could offer a better understanding of space weather, thus protecting astronauts and satellites as they orbit Earth and explore the solar system.

The mission will be launched aboard Blue Origin's reusable New Glenn rocket. The two-stage launch vehicle stands a little over 90 metres tall and its under-construction booster is designed for a minimum of 25 flights, says the company.

