English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Journey of NASA's Ingenuity, 1st Helicopter Flown on Another Planet, Comes to an End

NASA's Ingenuity was meant to fly only five times on Mars as a technology demonstration but went on to be airborne on 72 instances in over two years.

Harsh Vardhan
Perseverance
Ingenuity photographed by Perseverance rover. | Image:NASA/JPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The brave little helicopter on Mars has served its purpose and will be remembered as one of the pioneers in the red planet's exploration. On January 26, NASA announced the end of Ingenuity since it is no longer capable of flight. The agency said that one or more of its rotor blades sustained damage during Flight 72 earlier this month, which turned out to be Ingenuity's last.

"The historic journey of Ingenuity, the first aircraft on another planet, has come to end,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in an official statement.

Advertisement

“That remarkable helicopter flew higher and farther than we ever imagined and helped NASA do what we do best – make the impossible, possible. Through missions like Ingenuity, NASA is paving the way for future flight in our solar system and smarter, safer human exploration to Mars and beyond," he further said.

Ingenuity landed on Mars on February 18, 2021 with the Perseverance rover in the Jezero crater. Meant for just five flights to demonstrate that a powered flight is possible on Mars, Ingenuity went to fly 72 times since April 19, 2021 while moving 14 times farther than planned during its cumulative flight time of over two hours.

Advertisement

The 72nd flight on January 18, however, turned out to be Ingenuity's last as its rotor blades got damaged. NASA shared a picture captured by the helicopter and the shadow in the image shows part of the broken rotorblade.

The pictures currently available are only from Ingenuity's camera itself because the Perseverance rover is too far to photograph it.

Advertisement

NASA also suffered communication loss with the helicopter reasons for which is still being investigated. The agency said that the glitch occurred when Ingenuity was about one meter above the surface. Thankfully, the communication with Ingenuity was established a day later and it is standing upright.

Since Ingenuity was only meant for 30 days, two years of operations on Mars took a toll on the robotic explorer. Since it reached the red planet, it endured dust storms, suffered a sensor failure and endured extreme winter.

Advertisement

Moving forward, the Ingenuity team will perform tests and download the data and images recently gathered by the helicopter. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Allu Arjun, Director Sukumar To Reunite For Pushpa 3 But There's A Catch

    Entertainment4 minutes ago

  2. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  3. Never thought THAT could happen: Hamilton's ex-teammate on Ferrari move

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  4. Jawaharlal Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News7 minutes ago

  5. Joe Root reveals England's new approach as team eschews formal meetings

    Sports 7 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement