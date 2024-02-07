Advertisement

The brave little helicopter on Mars has served its purpose and will be remembered as one of the pioneers in the red planet's exploration. On January 26, NASA announced the end of Ingenuity since it is no longer capable of flight. The agency said that one or more of its rotor blades sustained damage during Flight 72 earlier this month, which turned out to be Ingenuity's last.

"The historic journey of Ingenuity, the first aircraft on another planet, has come to end,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in an official statement.

“That remarkable helicopter flew higher and farther than we ever imagined and helped NASA do what we do best – make the impossible, possible. Through missions like Ingenuity, NASA is paving the way for future flight in our solar system and smarter, safer human exploration to Mars and beyond," he further said.

Ingenuity landed on Mars on February 18, 2021 with the Perseverance rover in the Jezero crater. Meant for just five flights to demonstrate that a powered flight is possible on Mars, Ingenuity went to fly 72 times since April 19, 2021 while moving 14 times farther than planned during its cumulative flight time of over two hours.

The 72nd flight on January 18, however, turned out to be Ingenuity's last as its rotor blades got damaged. NASA shared a picture captured by the helicopter and the shadow in the image shows part of the broken rotorblade.

The pictures currently available are only from Ingenuity's camera itself because the Perseverance rover is too far to photograph it.

NASA also suffered communication loss with the helicopter reasons for which is still being investigated. The agency said that the glitch occurred when Ingenuity was about one meter above the surface. Thankfully, the communication with Ingenuity was established a day later and it is standing upright.

Since Ingenuity was only meant for 30 days, two years of operations on Mars took a toll on the robotic explorer. Since it reached the red planet, it endured dust storms, suffered a sensor failure and endured extreme winter.

Moving forward, the Ingenuity team will perform tests and download the data and images recently gathered by the helicopter.