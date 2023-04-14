JUICE Mission: Who Is Behind The Artwork Gracing The Juice Rocket Headed For Jupiter?

On Friday, the Juice mission to Jupiter successfully lifted off from the French Guiana spaceport. The ambitious launch mark the commencement of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) first dedicated mission to Jupiter. Despite all the monumental feats the mission is bound to achieve, a fascinating aspect of the mission is actually attached to the rocket that got lifted off today. The ESA has featured an artwork, made by a Ukrainian girl named Yaryna Zakaliuzhna. The Friday launch was the second attempt of the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission, better known as JUICE. The Juice explorer is expected to make a detailed observation of the largest planet in the solar system.

According to the European Space Agency, the Ukrainian girl’s fascinating drawing got featured in the rocket after she won the "Juice up your rocket!” competition. The competition was held in the year 2021 and Yaryana is known for her fascination with space. The winning drawing by the Ukrainian girl features Jupiter planet along with three icy moons. The drawing also features the planet Earth marvelling at the beauty of Jupiter. Yaryana’s painting was placed at the top of the rocket which was launched on Friday.

Spot the artwork on the fairing of @ariane5 #VA260?

We invited children from all over the world to create a piece of art inspired by @ESA_JUICE and the winning design by 10-year-old Yaryna can be seen here.



Full story 👉 https://t.co/j5N0pF3YkG pic.twitter.com/BUwl2Nr7WP — ESA (@esa) April 12, 2023

Yaryana’s artwork won among 2,600 entries

In 2021, the European Space Agency organised a competition for children to submit their artworks that could end up in the rocket. Yaryana’s beautiful artwork competed with around 2,600 entries sent from over 60 countries all around the world. After analysing all the drawings, the artwork of the little girl from Ukraine’s Zhytomyr took the cake. The ambitious mission will not only make an observation of the giant gas planet, but it will also observe the planet’s three icy moons named Ganymede, Callisto and Europa. Juice engineer Manuela Baroni lauded the painting made by the little girl. "It is so cute, cheerful and genuine. It contains the main elements of the mission – Jupiter, the icy moons, and Juice itself, but we love that it also contains Earth, highlighting the huge amount of effort that we are all putting in. We also chose it because of the clear lines and colours that would show up well at the top of the rocket. We can now see that it was definitely the right choice,” Baroni asserted. The JUICE mission will help scientists to verify if the conditions are suitable for life and if there were any in the past. While the spacecraft will reach its destination soon, the actual mission will begin after eight years (after July 2031).