Jupiter-bound Lucy Spacecraft Spotted From Earth During Its Flyby, NASA Shares Pic

The school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft made its closest fly-by of Earth on October 16 and pictures taken from ground-based telescopes have started emerging. NASA said that the spacecraft buzzed past our planet from an altitude of just 350 km and was visible in Western Australia and parts of the Western US. Notably, the fly-by came exactly on the first-year anniversary of Lucy’s launch as it lifted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on October 16 last year.

Spot the spacecraft

#SpotTheSpacecraft update: The Lucy Team in Boulder and Littleton, Colorado were stuck with overcast skies, but two intrepid team members made a roadtrip to Scottsbluff, Nebraska and spotted Lucy with a telescope and shared what they saw. Whoot! #LucyMission#EarthGravityAssist pic.twitter.com/8LYhFBNdqp — Lucy Mission (@LucyMission) October 16, 2022

NASA shared visuals of Lucy which were collected by a telescope in Scottsbluff, Nebraska by two members of the mission team. The agency revealed in a tweet that since the skies were covered with clouds in Colorado, the members had to drive to Nebraska to spot the spacecraft. NASA even encouraged space enthusiasts to photograph Lucy and share pictures with #SpotTheSpacecraft.

Despite a very bright Moon just 6 degrees away, we tracked #LucyMission 12 hours after its fly-by and showed it live to many people all around the globe. #SpotTheSpacecraft @LucyMission pic.twitter.com/fk7uj4EqGT — Virtual Telescope (@VirtualTelescop) October 17, 2022

The Virtual Telescope Project managed by astronomer Gianluca Masi even played a live stream of Lucy's journey past Earth and shared pictures of the shining spacecraft on Twitter. Lucy has completed one year of its twelve-year journey toward Jupiter. The probe has been designed to study Jupiter's trojan asteroids that are trapped in orbits around the Sun at the same distance either far ahead of or behind the gas giant. The mission team is now relieved as they were earlier worried about Lucy facing atmospheric drag due to its closeness to the Earth. They also feared that it could collide with pieces of space debris floating in Earth's orbit.

Equipped with huge solar panels spanning 24 metres in diameter, Lucy visited Earth to use our planet's gravity for a push through a technique called gravity assist. NASA says that Lucy will return for a second gravity assist after two years which will give Lucy the energy it needs to cross the main asteroid belt, where it will observe an asteroid named Donaldjohanson, and then travel into the leading Trojan asteroid swarm. Its third fly-by is scheduled for 2030 when its trajectory will be re-adjusted toward the trojan asteroids.