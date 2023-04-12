Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer Mission To Lift Off Tomorrow, What Is Its Goal?

The eagerly anticipated Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) mission, led by the European Space Agency, is scheduled for launch on Thursday. The mission will take off from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, marking the beginning of an ambitious eight-year-long voyage with Jupiter as its destination, expected to be reached in 2031. The primary goal of the mission is to investigate the potential for life in space and conduct in-depth studies of three of Jupiter's Galilean moons, as per a report from Space.com.

The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) mission will conduct groundbreaking research on Jupiter's intricate environment and the broader Jupiter system. Notably, JUICE will make history as the first European spacecraft to ever visit Jupiter, and it will also be the first spacecraft to orbit a moon other than Earth.

Launch is scheduled for April 13

The highly anticipated launch of the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) spacecraft is scheduled for 12:15 PM GMT on April 13, atop Europe's most powerful rocket, the Ariane-5. After approximately 30 minutes, the spacecraft will separate from the rocket, embarking on its deep space journey. Those eager to witness the historic event can tune in to the live broadcast starting at 5:15 PM IST (11:45 AM GMT) on the European Space Agency's website, or watch online on reputable platforms such as Space.com, ESA's webTV, or YouTube Channel.

What will JUICE do?

It plans to make 67 orbits around Jupiter and conduct extensive observations of Jupiter's moon Europa as well, which astrobiologists believe may harbor microbial life. Additionally, the spacecraft will perform 21 flybys of Callisto and spend 9 months in orbit around Ganymede, Jupiter's largest moon. Alongside these scientific objectives, JUICE will also diligently monitor Jupiter's complex magnetic, radiation, and plasma environment, providing valuable insights into the gas giant's dynamics and composition. This ambitious mission represents a significant leap forward in our quest to understand the mysteries of Jupiter and its intriguing moons.