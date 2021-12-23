Justin Sun, Who Bid $28mn For Blue Origin's 1st Flight, Invites 5 Others For 2022 Launch

Justin Sun, Chinese entrepreneur and founder of blockchain platform TRON, announced the launch of his "Sea of Stars" campaign on Thursday in collaboration with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. Sun revealed that he was the one who anonymously bid a whopping $28 million for a seat in Blue Origin's inaugural manned flight earlier this year but missed the flight. Sun's loss became 18-year-old Oliver Daemen's gain who made the record being the youngest to fly to space.

(1/12)6 months ago, I was lucky enough to win the auction of Blue Origin’s first launch! Today, I announce that I’m launching the "Sea of Stars" campaign, which will select 5 warriors to explore space with me in 2022! @blueorigin @clubforfuture!

Taking to Twitter, Sun informed that he first bought the seat six months ago but is now back for a new endeavour with five other companions. The entrepreneur said that he will select five other passengers for the next space trip that will be conducted in 2022 via Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. According to Sun, the names of his five 'space warriors' will be sequentially announced in the coming year and the criteria for selection is having a special hold in their field along with a strong will to explore space.

"Going to space has been a dream of mine since my childhood, and it is also the future direction of humankind. I want to share my joy with everyone in the TRON DAO community and the whole crypto world. This is an exciting journey", Sun said in a Twitter statement. Giving a hint about the candidates, Sun revealed that the first nominee is a prominent figure in the crypto world with a passion for Metaverse, whereas the second will be a TRON DAO community member. Moreover, the third member will be from the tech field along with the fourth and fifth being an artist and highly influential celebrity, respectively.

Further in his Twitter post, Sun also thanked Bezos for being his 'inspiration for entrepreneurship' and admired his passion for space exploration. "Space exploration is the joint mission of all humankind, and the Sea of Stars is the future of our generation. With the rapid development of commercial aerospace, entering space may become a dream that everyone can realize in their lifetime", he wrote in a thread of tweets.

Blue Origin's first crewed flight

Blue Origin's first flight carrying humans is historic on its own as the launch conducted in July made four records in the same flight. The crew consisted of Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, Wally Funk, who was the oldest person to reach space at the time and Oliver Daeman, the youngest to get to space. Tap here to read more about the records.