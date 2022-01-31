Kalpana Chawla's Death Anniversary: Revisiting 1st Female Indian Space Traveller's Journey

February 1 is observed with a sense of sadness each year as it was on this day when Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian-origin woman to venture into space, passed away along with her crewmates in 2003. She was one of the seven astronauts in the space shuttle, Columbia, that exploded over the southern United States during re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.

According to NASA, the spacecraft was just 16 minutes away from the scheduled landing when the disaster occurred. With her death anniversary just a few hours away, let us revisit the daughter of India's journey beyond the planet.

Early life

Kalpana, who was born in Haryana's Karnal in 1962, was the youngest of four siblings and had a fascination for astronomy from an early age. In an interview with National Geographic, Kalpana's mother Sanyogita Chawla said that when they used to sleep on the terrace, her young daughter would stare at the stars and ask about the glittering clusters.

Ever since her childhood, Kalpana had an interest in aeroplanes along with hiking and reading, which took her to NASA following a Master's degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas, in 1984.

Graduating with a degree in aeronautical engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Kalpana headed for Texas for her Master's, following which she gained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Colorado.

Journey to NASA

A former NASA member, Kalpana held a certificated flight instructor's license with airplane and glider ratings as well as commercial pilot's licenses for single and multi-engine land and seaplanes. It is worth mentioning that Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, the founder of Air India and India's first licensed pilot was a huge source of inspiration for her, which explains her interest in flying aerobatics and tail-wheel aeroplanes.

It was in 1988 when Kalpana started working at NASA Ames Research Center and gained US citizenship in 1991. She was selected by NASA in 1994, and as an astronaut candidate a year later for the 15th group of astronauts. Part of two space missions in her astronaut career, she flew in the STS-87 (1997) and STS-107 (2003), logging 30 days, 14 hours and 54 minutes in space. As part of STS-87, Kalpana had made 252 orbits of the Earth, travelling 6.5 million miles in 376 hours and 34 minutes, according to NASA.

Final flight

Kalpana's final mission was the STS-107 in 2003, which was a 16-day mission dedicated to science and research in space. NASA says that the six-membered Columbia crew performed 80 experiments before the mission ended in a disaster. February 1 will mark the 18th death anniversary of the woman who pioneered as an Indian woman in space and the second Indian to travel beyond Earth's atmosphere, second only to Rakesh Sharma.

(Image: @WomanNASA/Twitter)