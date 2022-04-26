Kamala Harris Speaks To NASA Astronaut Mark Vande Hei After Record-setting ISS Stay

US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei who briefed her about how his work in outer space will benefit humanity on Earth. Vande Hei recently created a record of the longest single spaceflight in American history as he returned after living 355 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Previously, this record was held by NASA's Scott Kelly who had stayed in space for 340 consecutive days.

I called @NASA Astronaut @Astro_Sabot to congratulate him on his historic 355-day journey in space. Mark's mission and research in space helps us better understand the effects of long-duration human spaceflight as we prepare for the Artemis missions to the Moon. Welcome home. pic.twitter.com/ZKlQ0YfkVY — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 25, 2022

"I called @NASA Astronaut @Astro_Sabot to congratulate him on his historic 355-day journey in space. Mark's mission and research in space helps us better understand the effects of long-duration human spaceflight as we prepare for the Artemis missions to the Moon", Harris wrote in a tweet.

Thank you, Madam Vice President. It's wonderful to be back on planet earth! It's even better to be surrounded by friends and family. Thanks to all who made this possible. https://t.co/k6MXqlCmwg — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) March 31, 2022

Vande Hei briefs Harris on life-changing experiments

In a short clip shared by the office of Kamala Harris, she was heard welcoming Vande Hei home and congratulated him for his 355-day stint in outer space. Addressing the experiments and research being carried out aboard the space station, Harris asked the NASA astronaut to explain "how that's going to benefit folks on Earth". Vande Hei revealed that he, along with his mates carried out an experiment called 'Celestial Immunity', which was about studying cells to figure out the functioning of the human immune system.

"We're hoping that the National Laboratory of the space station helps us better understand immune systems", Vande Hei said. "Being in space, I hope, inspires a lot of young people to want to go ahead and continue their studies". Notably, it was during Vande Hei's stay when astronauts were able to cultivate chili pepper in space, a development that had immense contribution from the record-setting astronaut.

The other crucial research experiments being conducted aboard the space station are the study of cancer cells, controlling flames in space, manufacturing of cement for the construction of bases on the Moon, and many more. Vande Hei has contributed to all of these missions, including observation of long-duration spaceflight's effects on humans. This aspect is considered extremely important as it would help prepare astronauts for missions to the Moon and Mars.