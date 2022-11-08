The Moon, on November 8, will take on a reddish hue as the total lunar eclipse phenomenon and it will be visible across Asia, South and North America, parts of Europe and Australia. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon aligns in such a way that it hides behind the Earth’s shadow. According to Earth Sky, the Moon will start entering the Earth's shadow, a phase called penumbral eclipse, starting at 1:32 pm IST and the totality (when the Moon is completely obscured) will begin at 3:46 pm.

How to watch the lunar eclipse?

Since it's still daytime in India, you can watch the lunar eclipse by tuning into the live stream by Time and Date. Earth Sky says that the partial lunar eclipse, the phase after the penumbral, will begin at 2:39 pm IST followed by the totality that starts at 3:46 pm. The totality will last roughly one-and-a-half hours as it will end at 5:11 pm. The next total lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025, per NASA.

(Regions where total lunar eclipse will be visible; Image: NASA)

According to NASA, the total lunar eclipse, which is also being termed as 'Blood Moon', will be visible from Central Asia to both the American continents through the Pacific Ocean. As shown in the picture above, the red Moon will be spotted in Central Asian countries, from Russia to Southeast Asia including India, Australia and almost every South and North American nation.

Why does the Moon turn red?

As mentioned above, the Moon would turn blood red during the eclipse which is due to the phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering. In a total lunar eclipse, the sunlight after passing through the edges of Earth’s atmosphere falls onto the Moon (as shown in the image above). Since the colour red has a longer wavelength than other colours in the rainbow, it is the only one that falls onto the lunar surface. NASA says that the Moon will appear redder when there are higher amounts of dust or clouds. This is because there would be a higher number of particles causing the scattering of red light and projecting them onto the Moon.

(Representation of lunar eclipse; Image: NASA)