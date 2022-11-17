Last Updated:

'Let There Be Light!' NASA's Webb Telescope Finds New Galaxies From Beginning Of Time

NASA's Webb telescope has spotted two galaxies that might have formed shortly after the big bang, estimated to have happened roughly 13.8 billion years ago.

NASA

Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, UCLA, STScI


Astronomers are having their minds blown by the James Webb Space Telescope’s new discovery. The world’s most powerful observatory has spotted two galaxies that might have formed shortly after the big bang. Photographed on the outer regions of the giant galaxy cluster Abell 2744, the two galaxies existed approximately 450 and 350 million years after the big bang estimated to have occurred roughly 13.8 billion years ago. 

Once these numbers and their distances are confirmed through future spectroscopic measurements with the Webb telescope, the more distant galaxy of the two – GLASS-z12 (featured in the image labelled 2 below) – will break the record of GN-z11, which existed 400 million years after the big bang. The galaxy GN-z11 was discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope and Keck Observatory in 2016. 

(Two views of Webb telescope featuring earliest galaxies; Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, UCLA, STScI)

(Zoomed-in views of the newly discovered galaxies; Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, UCLA, STScI)

Scientists are accrediting these findings to Webb’s exceptional infrared capabilities as it was able to gather light emerging from the beginning of the universe. Infrared is the wavelength of light which is not visible but can be felt as heat and is capable of travelling unimaginable distances, even billions of light years, as is in this case. 

NASA says that the initial findings are from a broader Webb research initiative involving two Early Release Science (ERS) programs-- the Grism Lens-Amplified Survey from Space (GLASS), and the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS). 

After this discovery, scientists now believe that star formation might have begun just 100 million years after the universe was born, which is much earlier than previously thought. “These observations just make your head explode. This is a whole new chapter in astronomy. It's like an archaeological dig, and suddenly you find a lost city or something you didn’t know about. It’s just staggering,” said astronomer Paola Santini per an official NASA report. The findings of the two galaxies have been detailed in two research papers published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

“We’ve nailed something that is incredibly fascinating. These galaxies would have had to have started coming together maybe just 100 million years after the big bang. Nobody expected that the dark ages would have ended so early,” said astronomer Garth Illingworth of the University of California. The discoverers revealed that both these early galaxies are very different than our Milky Way galaxy as they are small and compact having spherical and disk shapes instead of grand spirals.

