'Let There Be Light!' NASA's Webb Telescope Finds New Galaxies From Beginning Of Time

Astronomers are having their minds blown by the James Webb Space Telescope’s new discovery. The world’s most powerful observatory has spotted two galaxies that might have formed shortly after the big bang. Photographed on the outer regions of the giant galaxy cluster Abell 2744, the two galaxies existed approximately 450 and 350 million years after the big bang estimated to have occurred roughly 13.8 billion years ago.

"This is a whole new chapter in astronomy."



Webb researchers found 2 early galaxies, one of which may contain the most distant starlight ever seen. These 2 unexpectedly bright galaxies could fundamentally alter what we know about the very first stars: https://t.co/1MrIy1TAkL pic.twitter.com/TI1ZpFWJPG — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) November 17, 2022

Once these numbers and their distances are confirmed through future spectroscopic measurements with the Webb telescope, the more distant galaxy of the two – GLASS-z12 (featured in the image labelled 2 below) – will break the record of GN-z11, which existed 400 million years after the big bang. The galaxy GN-z11 was discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope and Keck Observatory in 2016.

(Two views of Webb telescope featuring earliest galaxies; Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, UCLA, STScI)

(Zoomed-in views of the newly discovered galaxies; Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, UCLA, STScI)

Scientists are accrediting these findings to Webb’s exceptional infrared capabilities as it was able to gather light emerging from the beginning of the universe. Infrared is the wavelength of light which is not visible but can be felt as heat and is capable of travelling unimaginable distances, even billions of light years, as is in this case.

NASA says that the initial findings are from a broader Webb research initiative involving two Early Release Science (ERS) programs-- the Grism Lens-Amplified Survey from Space (GLASS), and the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS).

This discovery suggests that stars might have started forming earlier than expected, perhaps as soon as 100 million years after the big bang. Follow-up observations with Webb’s spectrographs will confirm the distances of these 2 galaxies & help us learn more. — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) November 17, 2022

After this discovery, scientists now believe that star formation might have begun just 100 million years after the universe was born, which is much earlier than previously thought. “These observations just make your head explode. This is a whole new chapter in astronomy. It's like an archaeological dig, and suddenly you find a lost city or something you didn’t know about. It’s just staggering,” said astronomer Paola Santini per an official NASA report. The findings of the two galaxies have been detailed in two research papers published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

“We’ve nailed something that is incredibly fascinating. These galaxies would have had to have started coming together maybe just 100 million years after the big bang. Nobody expected that the dark ages would have ended so early,” said astronomer Garth Illingworth of the University of California. The discoverers revealed that both these early galaxies are very different than our Milky Way galaxy as they are small and compact having spherical and disk shapes instead of grand spirals.