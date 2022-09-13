Life Outside Our Solar System Will Be Discovered In Next 25 Years, Says Astrophysicist

We will find evidence of life outside our solar system in the next 25 years, says astrophysicist Sasha Quanz at the ETH Zurich University in Switzerland. She made this bold prediction during a press briefing on September 2 at the opening of the university's new Center for the Origin and Prevalence of Life.

Notably, her statement came just a day after the James Webb Space Telescope took its first image of an exoplanet located about 385 light-years from Earth. Recalling the first discovery of a world beyond our solar system in 1995 by her team, Quanz said that currently there are over 5,000 planetary candidates and discoveries of many more are underway.

(Graphical representation of an exoplanet; Image: NASA)

The astrophysicist also said that considering even one planet around billions of stars in our galaxy, it makes for an enormous number of candidates where Earth-like habitable conditions might just be possible.

"What we do not know is if these terrestrial planets have atmospheres and what these atmospheres are made of," Quanz said as per Space.com. "We need to investigate the atmospheres of these planets. We need an observational approach that would allow us to take pictures of these planets."

Webb’s observation of an exoplanet

Talk about out of this world! This is Webb’s first direct image of a planet outside of our solar system, and it hints at Webb’s future possibilities for studying distant worlds: https://t.co/ITcl6RItLa



Not what you expected? Let’s walk through the details👇 pic.twitter.com/bCgzW0dcUE — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 1, 2022

The planet recently photographed by the Webb telescope is named HIP 65426 b and it is about six to twelve times the mass of Jupiter orbiting its star and 100 times the distance between the sun and the Earth. What’s more, is that it is estimated to have been born just 15 to 20 million years ago, making it one of the youngest worlds ever discovered.

Talking about this planet, Quanz said that it is “a very special (planetary) system” and revealed that a new instrument named mid-infrared ELT imager and spectrograph (METIS) is being designed for the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT). The ELT is being developed by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) and will be used to make up for Webb’s shortcomings.

"The primary goal of the instrument is to take the first picture of a terrestrial planet, potentially similar to Earth, around one of the very nearest stars," the expert said as per Space.com. "But our long-term vision is to do that not only for a few stars but for dozens of stars, and to investigate the atmospheres of dozens of terrestrial exoplanets."

Image: NASA