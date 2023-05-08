Liftoff! NASA, Rocket Lab Launch Two TROPICS Weather Satellites Into Space

NASA and Rocket Lab, in collaboration, successfully carried out the launch of two storm-tracking CubeSats into orbit at 9 pm EDT on Sunday after the initial launch was called off earlier in April due to weather disruptions in New Zealand. The mission of the space agency's TROPICS (Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats) had a launch window of two hours.

The CubeSats shot into orbit from Launch Complex 1 Pad B in Māhia peninsula. The entire liftoff had live coverage, thanks to launch service provider Rocket Lab. It was also aired on the NASA app, NASA television, its website, and the website of Rocket Lab.

The coverage began at 8:40 pm on Sunday. Twenty minutes later, the launch window opened. Snippets of the launch will be shared on NASA's website. Another launch by Rocket Lab will be carried out in the coming weeks, allowing two more CubeSats to join the TROPICS constellation in a separate orbit.

Liftoff! Two TROPICS shoebox-sized satellites are on their way to join the fleet of @NASAEarth missions studying our home planet. Together, TROPICS will have the potential to gather near-hourly data on the formation and development of tropical cyclones. pic.twitter.com/wN4du9afZS — NASA (@NASA) May 8, 2023

🛰🛰🌀Today’s TROPICS launch will deploy two #CubeSats to an orbital plane in low-Earth orbit.



A second launch in the coming weeks will add another pair to the constellation in a different orbit, allowing for frequent measurements of developing storms! pic.twitter.com/LeoVNP2hiM — NASA's Launch Services Program (@NASA_LSP) May 7, 2023

All you need to know about the TROPICS mission

Led by Dr. William Blackwell at MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory in Massachusetts, the TROPICS team is responsible for the TROPICS constellation that is made up of four CubeSats. The miniaturized satellites aim to deeply observe tropical cyclones from Earth's low orbit.

What makes CubeSats different from traditional weather tracking satellites is the frequency at which they make observations. Collecting data more frequently allows scientists to improve their weather forecasts. The team consists of researchers from NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and several notable universities. The launch service is being handled by the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.