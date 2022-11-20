Last Updated:

'LightSail 2 Is Gone': Shoebox-sized Craft Launched By SpaceX Meets Fiery End After 3 Yrs

LightSail 2 was launched in 2019 by SpaceX on its Falcon Heavy rocket and was installed in low-Earth orbit (LEO) at an altitude of about 720 kilometers. 

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Lightsail 2

Image: The Planetary Society


The three-year-long mission of a shoebox-sized spacecraft named LightSail 2 has ended as its destruction was confirmed on November 17. LightSail 2 was launched on June 25 in 2019 by SpaceX on its Falcon Heavy rocket and was installed in low-Earth orbit (LEO) at an altitude of about 720 kilometers. 

The spacecraft was developed through crowdfunding by The Planetary Society which confirmed the conclusion of this mission. “The LightSail 2 team has received no communications from the spacecraft since Aerospace Corporation reported it having reentered Earth's atmosphere, leading to our conclusion that LightSail 2 is no more, having burned up in the Earth's atmosphere”, The Planetary Society tweeted on November 18. 

"LightSail 2 is gone after more than three glorious years in the sky, blazing a trail of lift with light, and proving that we could defy gravity by tacking a sail in space,” said Bill Nye, CEO of The Planetary Society, in an official statement. “The mission was funded by tens of thousands of Planetary Society members, who want to advance space technology.”

READ | After Artemis launch, NASA expects humans to live and do science on Moon this decade

What was LightSail 2 about?

According to The Planetary Society, the spacecraft's objective was to demonstrate that small spacecraft can carry, deploy, and utilize relatively large solar sails for propulsion. During its nearly three-and-a-half years lifespan, the spacecraft made 18,000 orbits of our planet and travelled over eight million km. Since LightSail was installed in a region where the atmosphere is still thick enough to create drag, its orbit decayed and it eventually made a fiery re-entry somewhere around 8:25 pm IST on November 17.

READ | Artemis 1: NASA's Orion ready for first flyby past Moon on Nov 21; where to watch live?

The spacecraft was equipped with a huge thin foil-like material called solar sail which propels the spacecraft when solar particles bombard the material. This is a technology that is being adopted by scientists for their usage as a propulsion system in smaller spacecraft. NASA's Artemis 1 mission, which was launched on November 16, also involved a CubeSat named NEA Scout that was deployed to test this idea. 

READ | NASA shares stunning video of Artemis 1 Orion with the Moon lurking behind | WATCH

As for LightSail 2, it was the size of a shoe box but it unfurled a four-section Mylar sail with an area of 32 square meters (244 square feet), which is about the size of a boxing ring. Moving forward, the LightSail team will analyse the mission data and the results will be shared with other upcoming solar sail missions including the NEA Scout. 

READ | From tomatoes to construction material, cargo SpaceX is launching to ISS for NASA
First Published:
COMMENT