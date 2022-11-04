Rocket Lab Fails To Catch Booster With A Chopper; Plans For Splashdown In Ocean

Quick links:
Image: Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab is looking for a backup option to splashdown the Electron booster into ocean. "We’ve just had an update from the recovery team and unfortunately it looks like we are not going to bring Electron home dry today, but we do have the back up option of an ocean splashdown so we'll bring you updates on that operation in the hours to come".
"We've just had an update from the recovery team and unfortunately it looks like we are not going to bring Electron home dry today, but we do have the back up option of an ocean splashdown so we'll bring you updates on that operation in the hours to come"— Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) November 4, 2022
"Stage 2 engine shutdown confirmed. Kick Stage separation complete. MATS and the Kick Stage are now in a nominal transfer orbit as planned", Rocket Lab tweeted.
Stage 2 engine shutdown confirmed. Kick Stage separation complete. MATS and the Kick Stage are now in a nominal transfer orbit as planned.— Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) November 4, 2022
The jettison of the fairing carrying the MATS satellite is confirmed. Booster heading back to Earth.
Successful fairing jettison— Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) November 4, 2022
Electron's first stage booster is returning to Earth for recovery as satellite in the second stage separated.
"Main engine cut-off and second stage ignition confirmed. Electron’s second stage will now continue on to orbit. The first stage will continue its upward trajectory until it loses momentum, before falling back to Earth for capture", Rocket Lab tweeted.
Main engine cut-off and second stage ignition confirmed. Electron's second stage will now continue on to orbit. The first stage will continue its upward trajectory until it loses momentum, before falling back to Earth for capture.— Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) November 4, 2022
The Electron rocket exceeded the speed of sound and stage separation is underway.
Electron rocket lifts off from New Zealand at10:58 pm IST.
The Electron rocket will be carrying the MATS (Mesospheric Airglow/Aerosol Tomography and Spectroscopy) satellite in its second stage. It's job is to "investigate waves in the upper atmosphere and their impact on the climate".
Today's primary mission is to deploy the MATS satellite for the Swedish Space Agency @RymdstyrelsenSE and OHB Sweden. The next time Electron's fairing opens, MATS will be in space.— Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) November 4, 2022
The mission teams have confirmed that all systems and health and the 'Catch Me If You Can' mission is GO for launch.
The previous recovery mission named ‘There and Back Again’ was launched on May 3 this year but it ended up partially successful as the helicopter's pilot allowed the Electron booster to splash down into the ocean soon after catching it due to “different load characteristics than what we’ve experienced in testing," Space News reported.
Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck tweeted a video after the booster recovery.
This is what it looked like from the front seats.— Peter Beck (@Peter_J_Beck) May 3, 2022
Rocket Lab's Communications Manager Murielle Baker said "In case the catch is missed today, we have prepared to recover it from the ocean like we have done on previous recovery missions".
"Electron is vertical on the pad at LC-1 for the launch of “Catch Me If You Can,” our 32nd Electron mission. Liquid oxygen is now flowing into Electron's first and second stages", Rocket Lab tweeted.
Electron is vertical on the pad at LC-1 for the launch of "Catch Me If You Can," our 32nd Electron mission. Liquid oxygen is now flowing into Electron's first and second stages— Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) November 4, 2022
Lift-off:
🚀 UTC | 17:27
🚀 NZDT |06:27
🚀 EDT | 13:27
🚀 PDT | 10:27 pic.twitter.com/C5KFA4jaHG
The Sikorsky S-92 chopper will be first deployed about an hour before the launch approximately 296 km off New Zealand’s Banks Peninsula. After the first stage booster separates with the second stage of the Electron rocket two-and-a-half minutes post liftoff, the helicopter will head to the capture zone. The booster, during its descent, will reach speeds up to 8,300 km per hour and experience a temperature of 2,400°C. It will then deploy its parachutes to slow its speed down to just 36 km per hour.
It’s almost time to get to the chopper. We’re currently on track for lift-off of #CatchMeIfYouCan in the coming hours.— Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) November 4, 2022
Launch window opens:
🚀 UTC | 17:15
🚀 NZDT | 06:15
🚀 EDT | 13:15
🚀 PDT | 10:15
🚀 CET | 18:15
Mission info: https://t.co/olXThrj4jR pic.twitter.com/gnkzS1enWY
In the capture zone, the pilot will accelerate the chopper to match the parachuting booster's speed and catch its parachute line with a hook and transport it to Rocket Lab’s Auckland Production Complex.
"The helicopter is wheels up and en route to the recovery zone for #CatchMeIfYouCan! The backup recovery vessel is also standing by, ready to support if today's recovery attempt results in an ocean splashdown (sic)", Rocket Lab tweeted.
The helicopter is wheels up and en route to the recovery zone for #CatchMeIfYouCan! The backup recovery vessel is also standing by, ready to support if today's recovery attempt results in an ocean splashdown— Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) November 4, 2022
Rocket Lab shared a video on Twitter explaining how a helicopter, a customised Sikorsky S-92, would be used to catch the Electron booster. Check out the video below.
Catch Me If You Can? Challenge accepted. In two days' time, here's how we'll attempt to catch Electron with a helicopter as the rocket returns from space.— Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) November 2, 2022
More mission info: https://t.co/Uc9nTRitaa pic.twitter.com/XgPRl5x7r2
If the mission is successful, it would mark the 32nd successful mission by the Electron rocket, Rocket Lab's small satellite launch vehicle. Measuring just 18 metres tall, the 13,000 kg Electron rocket is capable of carrying 320 kg of payload to an altitude of 500 km. According to Rocket Lab, the launch vehicle's first stage has nine Rutherford engines capable of generating 43,000 pounds of thrust during liftoff and 56,000 pounds of peak thrust.
The satellite being launched by Rocket Lab is the Mesospheric Airglow/Aerosol Tomography and Spectroscopy (MATS) which has been built by space systems provider OHB Sweden for the Swedish National Space Agency (SNSA). The satellite's objective is to investigate atmospheric waves and better understand how the upper layer of Earth’s atmosphere interacts with wind and weather patterns closer to the ground.
The 'Catch Me If You Can' will be Rocket Lab's second recovery mission of 2022 wherein the company will attempt to catch a free-falling booster using a helicopter. The first attempt was a partially successful one during the ‘There and Back Again’ on May 3.