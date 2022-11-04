Rocket Lab Fails To Catch Booster With A Chopper; Plans For Splashdown In Ocean

The Sikorsky S-92 chopper will be first deployed about an hour before the launch approximately 296 km off New Zealand’s Banks Peninsula. After the first stage booster separates with the second stage of the Electron rocket two-and-a-half minutes post liftoff, the helicopter will head to the capture zone. The booster, during its descent, will reach speeds up to 8,300 km per hour and experience a temperature of 2,400°C. It will then deploy its parachutes to slow its speed down to just 36 km per hour.

It’s almost time to get to the chopper. We’re currently on track for lift-off of #CatchMeIfYouCan in the coming hours.



Launch window opens:

🚀 UTC | 17:15

🚀 NZDT | 06:15

🚀 EDT | 13:15

🚀 PDT | 10:15

🚀 CET | 18:15



Mission info: https://t.co/olXThrj4jR pic.twitter.com/gnkzS1enWY — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) November 4, 2022

In the capture zone, the pilot will accelerate the chopper to match the parachuting booster's speed and catch its parachute line with a hook and transport it to Rocket Lab’s Auckland Production Complex.