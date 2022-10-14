Lucy Spacecraft To Swing By Earth On October 16; NASA Reveals Why It Matters

The Lucy spacecraft launched last October to study Jupiter’s trojan asteroids is heading towards Earth for its first fly-by. It will come as close as 350 km to the surface at 4:34 pm IST on October 16 for a gravity assist to slingshot it toward the gas giant. NASA says that gravity assist from Earth would be necessary as the spacecraft will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.

#LucyMission's first Earth gravity assist is this Sunday! 🛰️



At 7:04 a.m. EDT on Oct. 16, NASA's Lucy spacecraft will be conducting the first of three Earth gravity assists, gaining orbital energy to travel to its asteroid destination.



More HERE>> https://t.co/kH7bB5PYiG — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) October 13, 2022

What are trojan asteroids and how would Lucy approach them?

NASA explains that the trojan asteroids are the space rocks that are trapped in orbits around the Sun at the same distance either far ahead of or behind Jupiter. Currently, in the first of its 12-year voyage, Lucy’s flyby of Earth would put it on a trajectory for a two-year orbit, following which it will return to Earth for a second gravity assist. This second assist will give Lucy the energy it needs to cross the main asteroid belt, where it will observe an asteroid named Donaldjohanson, and then travel into the leading Trojan asteroid swarm.

After the second assist, Lucy will observe six of the trojan asteroids before returning to Earth again in 2030 and this is when mission teams would re-target the spacecraft toward a binary asteroid pair near Jupiter.

As for the fly-by on October 16, NASA scientists are trying to formulate ways to avoid Lucy from running into a debris piece stuck in our planet’s orbit. “The Lucy team has prepared two different manoeuvres,” Coralie Adam, Lucy deputy navigation team chief, said in an official statement. “If the team detects that Lucy is at risk of colliding with a satellite or piece of debris, then--12 hours before the closest approach to Earth-- the spacecraft will execute one of these, altering the time of closest approach by either two or four seconds. This is a small correction, but it is enough to avoid a potentially catastrophic collision."

According to NASA, Lucy will appear to approach Earth from the direction of the Sun due to which means spotting from the ground in the days before the event will not be possible. The spacecraft, however, will be able to take images of the nearly full Earth and Moon which will be used by mission teams to calibrate Lucy's instruments.