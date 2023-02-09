'Lunar Dust Might Protect Earth From Global Warming': New Theory

The worldwide concern about global warming can probably be averted by reducing the power of the sun's radiation reaching the Earth, according to some scientists, reported Sputnik. This unusual study has suggested spraying different substances into the Earth's atmosphere in order to create a kind of barrier.

"That was the seed of the idea; if we took a small amount of material and put it on a special orbit between the Earth and the sun and broke it up, we could block out a lot of sunlight with a little amount of mass," said Ben Bromley, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Utah and lead author for the study.

Astrophysicists' new study prevents global warming

The newly-published study by Astrophysicists has suggested looking at the option of placing Moon dust into Earth's orbit in order to avoid further climate warming. Before this, multiple experiments have been conducted and various theories have been studied by scientists. Recently, scientists discovered that layering dust from Earth to a specific point between the Earth and the sun would create an effective sunscreen. But this project would require economic funding because of the gravity and technical issues.

However, the new alternative approach has suggested using Moon dust as it could be a cheap and effective way to cover the Earth. A shot of Moon dust from a platform on the Moon's surface towards the sun has been modeled by the officials, as per the Sputnik report.

"It is amazing to contemplate how Moon dust — which took over four billion years to generate — might help slow the rise in the Earth's temperature, a problem that took us less than 300 years to produce," said Scott Kenyon, co-author of the study.

Further, it has been discovered that the properties of the Moon dust were just right for it to work effectively, reported Sputnik. Such solutions are cheaper and simpler than any other of a similar type, said scientists, while talking about their new study. Scientists have informed that they are not expert in climate change however would continue the study of various kinds of dust to protect the Earth from Climate Change.