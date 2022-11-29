Lunar Flashlight: All About NASA's Briefcase-sized CubeSat That Will Hunt Water On Moon

NASA is launching a brand new CubeSat named Lunar Flashlight on November 30 with an aim to locate ice deposits on the Moon. The CubeSat, which is the average size of a small briefcase, will be launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket as part of a secondary payload. The primary payload is UAE's rover which is being sent inside a lander made by a private Japanese firm ispace. More about it here.

Before the CubeSat launches at 2:09 pm IST from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in Florida, here's a quick look at the mission objective.

Ready for launch 🔦



The Lunar Flashlight mission is set to launch no earlier than Nov. 30. Once it's in orbit around the Moon, this briefcase-size satellite will use lasers to light up dark craters as it hunts for hidden water ice. pic.twitter.com/HlrIQ2Kier — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) November 28, 2022

Lunar Flashlight mission objective

The Lunar Flashlight CubeSat will hunt for ice deposits in the Moon's south pole where there are permanently shadowed regions. After its launch, the CubeSat will begin its three-month-long journey before it is inserted into the Non-rectilinear halo orbit (NRHO) around the Moon. This is where only one spacecraft-- CAPSTONE-- has been deployed to date. In this orbit, Flashlight will be around 70,000 kilometers from the Moon at its most distant point and just 15 kilometers at its closest.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which has actually built the spacecraft, explains that it will use a reflectometer with four lasers that would emit near-infrared light in wavelengths that are absorbed by surface water ice. If the emitted light is reflected, that means it hit a bare rock or lunar regolith, but if it is absorbed, scientists would take it as a sign of the presence of water ice.

"We are bringing a literal flashlight to the Moon– shining lasers into these dark craters to look for definitive signs of water ice covering the upper layer of lunar regolith,” Barbara Cohen, Lunar Flashlight principal investigator, said in an official statement. Interestingly, this CubeSat carries the smallest propulsion system ever which is built by engineers at NASA’s Marshall Flight Center. Moreover, it will use the green Advanced Spacecraft Energetic Non-Toxic (ASCENT) fuel for the first time ever. NASA says it is "a chemical propellant that can burn by itself without a separate oxidizer" and is a replacement for the toxic and commonly used in-space propellant hydrazine.

The idea behind Lunar Flashlight

NASA believes the in-situ utilisation of ice on the Moon could aid the establishment of lunar bases and support missions to Mars. The water, according to scientists, can be converted into breathable oxygen and even used for the production of rocket fuel. With the proper knowledge of water distribution on the Moon, settling astronauts on the Moon would be much easier.