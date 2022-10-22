ISRO Successfully Places All 36 Broadband Commercial Satellites Into Orbits

Chairman of the Indian Space Agency, ISRO, S. Somnath, expressed satisfaction with the recent launch of 36 broadband communication satellites into space. Somnath, while addressing the members and dignitaries present at the historic launch event, termed it a "historic" moment for the country and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire team for working around the clock. "It's a historic mission...It has been possible because of PM Modi's support as he wanted LVM3 to come into the commercial market, with NSIL in the forefront, to operationalise our launch vehicles for exploring and expanding the commercial domain," said the ISRO chief.

He informed the members that among 36 satellites, 16 satellites have been separated successfully and the remaining 20 will be separated in the next 30-40 minutes. "We’ve already started the (Diwali) celebration ...16 out of 36 satellites have successfully separated safely, and the remaining 20 satellites will be separated in the next 30-40 minutes. The data will come a little later and the operation of observing is underway," he added.