ISRO Successfully Places All 36 Broadband Commercial Satellites Into Orbits

Image: Twitter/@ISRO
Hours after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission, it confirmed all 36 satellites were placed into the orbits successfully.
LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 mission is completed successfully. All the 36 satellites have been placed into intended orbits. @NSIL_India @OneWeb— ISRO (@isro) October 22, 2022
Chairman of the Indian Space Agency, ISRO, S. Somnath, expressed satisfaction with the recent launch of 36 broadband communication satellites into space. Somnath, while addressing the members and dignitaries present at the historic launch event, termed it a "historic" moment for the country and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire team for working around the clock. "It's a historic mission...It has been possible because of PM Modi's support as he wanted LVM3 to come into the commercial market, with NSIL in the forefront, to operationalise our launch vehicles for exploring and expanding the commercial domain," said the ISRO chief.
He informed the members that among 36 satellites, 16 satellites have been separated successfully and the remaining 20 will be separated in the next 30-40 minutes. "We’ve already started the (Diwali) celebration ...16 out of 36 satellites have successfully separated safely, and the remaining 20 satellites will be separated in the next 30-40 minutes. The data will come a little later and the operation of observing is underway," he added.
CMD, NSIL, said, "We have shown the world how a contract can be completed in less than 3-4 Months, in record time."
Until the beginning of 2022, the satellites constructed by OneWeb were launched by the Russian company - Roscosmos. A total of 42 satellites were launched by the company and all missions were successful. However, since the beginning of the Russia - Ukraine war, the contract between the both was jeopardised and it was finally suspended on March 3.
OneWeb plans to launch 648 satellites, out of which 66 per cent of them have been launched and 220 are remaining. The previous satellites were launched using the Russian Soyuz rockets from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.
(L-R) K. Radhakrishnan, former ISRO Chairman was seen with Sunil Bharti Mittal, Executive Chairman, OneWeb, watching the historic launch.
LVM3 rocket launched - First phase completed normal, Twin S200 boosters have been separated successfully. LVM3 rocket has reached a distance of 127 km.Third phase has been completed successfully. The tracking of various parameters for the LMV3 rocket launch is done at tracking centers located in Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Antartica, Svalbard and Lucknow.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made its maiden commercial launch of 36 broadband communication satellites on board the space agency’s heaviest rocket LVM3-M2. The countdown for which began early on Saturday at Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh and has been launched a few minutes ago (12:07 am).
ISRO is all set to make its maiden commercial launch of 36 broadband communication satellites on-board the space agency’s heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 in the next two minutes.
The Mission director has cleared the launch and authorised the start of the automatic launch sequence. The vehicle hereafter on the onboard computer, the final parameters of the rocket stages take place. Decisions will be taken by the onboard computers hereafter.
The Mission director said all the equipment are working properly and added the launch would take place in a few minutes.
Sunday's launch assumes significance as the LVM3-M2 mission is the maiden dedicated commercial mission for NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO.
The space agency's heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 with 36 broadband communication satellites on-board will take off at 12.07 am on Sunday.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to make its maiden commercial launch of 36 broadband communication satellites on-board the space agency's heaviest rocket LVM3-M2, the countdown for which began early on Saturday at Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.
The 43.5 metre tall rocket is scheduled to lift-off from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 12.07 am on Sunday.
The rocket is dubbed as one of the heaviest for its ability to carry satellites upto 8,000 kgs.