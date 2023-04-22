The Lyrid meteor shower has been expected to light up the dawn skies across the world this weekend, with up to 18 shooting stars an hour expected, reported Sky News. As per the Royal Observatory Greenwich report, there will be bright fast meteors - some with trains, or trails of vapourised rock. According to the sky news report, there is a possibility that one may see it. The last Lyrid outburst was in 1982 when 75 meteors per hour were recorded by observers in Florida, as per NASA's blog. The shower has been named after the constellation Lyra, the point in the sky where the meteors appear to originate.

What would be the best time to watch the Lyrid meteor shower?

The display will be at its peak in the early hours of Sunday 23 April and will be visible until dawn. These meteors will be active from April 14 to 30, however, they would be clearly visible during the Saturday night into Sunday morning time phase. According to the professor of Physics at the University of Warwick, Don Pollacco, "The best time to see these is after midnight on a moonless night, with as little light pollution as possible." Further, he added, "You'll need a comfortable place to sit as this shower only produces about 20 meteors an hour - if you're lucky!"

Which place would be the best to watch the Lyrid meteor shower?

The most important point to note, while watching the meteor shower, would be to find a dark place with an unobstructed view of the sky, as per the press statement released by NASA. It would take about 30 minutes for your eyes to get acclimated to the dark. NASA has instructed the watchers not to look at their cell phones – the bright light from its screen will interrupt their night vision. The peak of the Lyrid meteor shower comes just after the new moon, hence light from the moon will not spoil the view, read the statement by NASA. According to the Royal Observatory Greenwich, one must grab a blanket to lie back on - or a deck chair, if you want a comfier experience.