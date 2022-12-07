Male-determining Gene Depleting In Humans Triggering Future Of Race Concerns

In new research, it has come to light that the Y-chromosome, which is responsible for the birth of male offspring, has been found to be degenerating and is expected to disappear in the future, leading to the extinction of humans unless a new sex gene is evolved.

The proceeding of the research was published by the National Academy of Science and claimed that two branches of rodents have already lost their Y-chromosome and that the spiny rat has evolved a new male-determining gene.

What is the Y-chromosome?

The Y-chromosome is one of two sex chromosomes that are present in the male body, including therian mammals and several other animals, whereas females have two X-chromosomes. X contains about 900 genes that fulfill all the other requirements of the body except the sexual part, and Y-contains a few genes (about 55) and a lot of non-coding DNA—simple repetitive DNA that is not responsible for anything. The Y-chromosome is an all-important gene that is responsible for the beginning of male offspring in the embryo.

It is about 12 weeks after conception when the master gene switches on others that regulate the development of the testis. The embryonic testis makes male hormones (testosterone and its derivatives), which ensures the baby develops as a boy. Earlier in 1990, this master sex gene was identified as SRY (Sex Region on the Y). It gets triggered by a genetic pathway starting with a gene called SOX9, which is responsible for the development of male offspring in all vertebrates.

Why is the Y-chromosome disappearing?

Researchers have observed that most mammals contain an X and Y chromosome that are similar to humans: an X with lots of genes and a Y with SRY plus a few others. However, this ratio of chromosomes also comes with problems because of the unequal dosage of X genes in males and females.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that Australia's platypus has completely different sex chromosomes, which are more like those of birds. While in platypus, the XY pair is just an ordinary chromosome that has no two equal members. Notably, this finding confirms that the mammal's X and Y were an ordinary pair of chromosomes a few thousand years ago. However, this means that the Y-chromosome has lost 900–55 active genes over the 166 million years that humans and platypus have been evolving separately. This equates to a loss of approximately five genes every million years. At this rate, the last 55 genes are expected to disappear in 11 million years.

The researchers have shed light on rodents that have already lost their Y-chromosomes and are still growing. Eastern European mole voles and Japanese spiny rats have both lost their Y-chromosomes and SRY. But the X-chromosome is still there in a single or double dose in both sexes.

It is pertinent to note that the disappearance of the human Y-chromosome has sparked speculations about the existence of the human race. Some lizards and snakes are female-only species and can make eggs out of their own genes, known as parthenogenesis. However, this is not possible in humans or other mammals because humans have at least 30 crucial "imprinted" genes that work only if they come from the father via sperm. Researchers have claimed that to reproduce, male sperm is needed, meaning the end of the Y-chromosome could cause the extinction of the human race.

Image: AP