Mars & Earth Formed After Giant Asteroid Collisions, New Study Suggests

Refuting the previous theories of planet formation, a new study has suggested that the Earth and Mars were formed after collisions between giant space rocks. According to existing theory, planets of our solar system came to be after dust lingering in space accumulated as they drifted closer to the sun under its gravity’s influence. With this new alternative model, the scientists believe they could improve their understanding of how the planets actually formed billions of years ago.

"Two fundamentally different processes of rocky planet formation exist, but it is unclear which one built the terrestrial planets of the solar system. They formed either by collisions among planetary embryos from the inner solar system or by accreting sunward-drifting millimetre-sized 'pebbles' from the outer solar system", lead author Christoph Burkhardt, of the University of Münster noted in his study, as per Daily Mail.

Comparing the two theories

As mentioned above, the new theory, in contrast to the existing one, suggests that smaller 'planetary embryos', ranging in size from that of the Moon to Mars collided to form planets in the inner solar system. To solidify the new model, the team of scientists led by Burkhardt studied 22 grams of meteorite material that reached from Mars to the Earth after asteroid impacts. The motive behind studying the Martian meteorites was to compare the levels of elements such as titanium, zirconium and molybdenum from the Earth and Mars and then compare them with the planets in the outer solar system.

The analysis, that was done on a higher number of Martian meteorites unlike previous studies, revealed that the composition of both the planets highly resembled meteorites from the inner solar system. In fact, it was found that only 4% of the compositions resembled the materials found in the outer solar system. In simple terms, the study points towards the possibility that the planets of the inner solar system i.e. up to Mars, might have formed after collisions within themselves and not by accumulation of pebbles from the outer solar system. "Only a few percent of the building blocks of these two planets originated beyond Jupiter's orbit. As such, we answer the fundamental question of what the Earth is made of, and this allows [us] to address the even more fundamental question of how Earth formed", Burkhardt told Space.com.