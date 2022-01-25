Mars Saw Consistent 'asteroid Shower' For 600 Million Years, New Crater Analysis Reveals

New research studying the frequency of asteroid impacts on Mars has suggested that the red planet was getting hit at a consistent rate for the last 600 million years ago. Conducted by Australia's Curtin University scientists, the study challenges the previous one that claimed to have reported a spike in asteroid impacts on Mars. Lead researcher Dr. Anthony Lagain, on the other hand, reports in Earth and Planetary Science Letters that the impact incidents did not vary much for millions of years.

Craters are often analysed to determine how old a planet is and how often did it got bombarded with space rocks. The more the number of craters, the older the planet as the latter must have been around for quite some time to endure the impacts.

Final conclusion

Dr. Lagain, along with his colleagues, presented his conclusion after observing 521 impact craters on Mars that are over 20 kilometers in diameter using a new crater detection algorithm. The experts noted in their study that out of the total, only 49 were formed in the last 600 million years ago, and that too with a consistent rate. "The crater detection algorithm provides us with a thorough understanding of the formation of impact craters including their size and quantity, and the timing and frequency of the asteroid collisions that made them", Dr. Lagain said as per a Phys.Org report.

Moreover, the scientists highlighted in the study that many asteroids, before hitting the ground, broke up into different segments, which created the misconception of a spike in the number of individual impacts. When big bodies smash into each other, they break into pieces of debris, which is thought to have an effect on the creation of impact craters. Our study shows it is unlikely that debris resulted in any changes to the formation of impact craters on planetary surfaces", he added.

Using this study, the scientists now hope to date the formation of thousands of craters on the Moon and analyse the impact frequency on the lunar surface to understand the Moon's evolution. Co-author Professor Gretchen Benedix said as per Phys.Org, "This will provide us with valuable information that could have future practical applications in nature preservation and agriculture, such as the detection of bushfires and classifying land use".

Image: Twitter/@NASAMars