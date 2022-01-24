Mars' South Pole Does Not Have Liquid Water, Just A Mirage: Study

What was thought to be water on Mars' icy south pole might be nothing more than a dusty mirage, says a new study conducted by scientists from the University of Texas at Austin. Scientists, after observing radar reflections from the polar caps in 2018 had concluded that the region likely houses water, a theory which has now been challenged. Published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, the new study claims that Mars' south pole does not have conditions to keep water in a liquid state and that the radar reflections match those of volcanic plains.

South polar 'mirage' debunked

The scientists, under the NASA-funded study, were able to highlight the south polar mirage after the lead study author and University of Texas Institute for Geophysics' (UTIG) Cyril Grima had an idea. He added an imaginary ice sheet across a radar map of Mars to determine the appearance of the red planet's terrain when looked at through a mile of ice. Grima's map is reportedly based on the data collected over three years, by a radar instrument named MARSIS aboard the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter.

This map allowed the scientists to compare the planet's features under the polar caps and those across the planet. Using this method, Grima came across reflections like the ones emerging from the southern polar cap but these reflections were scattered across all latitudes and matched the reflections of volcanic plains. Explaining the new theory, Grima said as per a Phys.Org report-

For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn't match what we know of this region.

Grima explained that Earth's rocks can also reflect in radar images similar to the Martian plains owing to the rocks left behind by iron-rich lava. Although the study rejects the belief in the presence of liquid water in Mars' south pole, it reiterates that the planet has plenty of water ice. Meanwhile, looking on the bright side, Mars geophysicist at York University Isaac Smith said as per Phys.Org, "I think the beauty of Grima's finding is that while it knocks down the idea there might be liquid water under the planet's south pole today, it also gives us really precise places to go look for evidence of ancient lakes and riverbeds and test hypotheses about the wider drying out of Mars' climate over billions of years".