Matthias Maurer Becomes Test Subject For Finding Cures Of Space Fever & 'cosmic Dreams'

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer is serving humanity from space as his body is being studied by scientists to find cures for common complications faced by astronauts as well as people on Earth. Maurer, who is currently living in the International Space Station (ISS) is undergoing several human health-related experiments, one of which is to solve the problem of space fever and what ESA calls ‘cosmic dreams’.

Another year passes. Our muscles, bones, eyes and ears deteriorate as we age – even more so in space. @astro_matthias's body is being studied on the @Space_Station to help European scientists fight the downsides of growing old on Earth 👉 https://t.co/sAk5scRHaz #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/liRoPuTvki — ESA (@esa) January 10, 2022

In order to find a solution to space fever, Maurer is undergoing the Thermo-Mini experiment, under which his core body temperature and the circadian rhythm have been recorded. According to ESA, this was done using a thermal sensor strapped to his forehead (as seen in the image above) for nearly 40 hours over three sessions. The agency says that the human body temperature is higher in space than on Earth and that this device can even be used by people working in extreme environments on Earth such as miners or firefighters.

(Matthias Maurer donning the Thermo-Mini headband; Image: ESA)

Apart from this, Maurer is also a part of the Dreams experiment wherein he is wearing a headband during his sleep to provide data on the different sleep phases and sleep efficiency. As per ESA, sleep plays a major role in human health and well-being and the device being used for this experiment could help astronauts and people on Earth to improve their sleep routines and identify potential disorders.

Other experiments being conducted on Maurer

The German astronaut is currently contributing to a number of experiments including the Retinal Diagnostics experiment. Under this project, scientists are finding a solution to a condition called Space-Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome (SANS) that affects the optic nerve during a long stay in space. Maurer's crewmates Thomas Marshburn and Raja Chari are also part of the experiment that aims to develop an AI model that could detect ocular changes and automatically give a diagnosis. Scientists say that vision pathology would be one of the major risks for Mars-bound astronauts.

In addition to this, project 'EasyMotion', to better understand physiological strain for astronauts, and project 'MicroAge' to help people better maintain their strength and mobility into old age is also being conducted aboard the ISS. Interestingly, project 'Myotones' meant to study muscle health in space has the most number of test subjects (12 astronauts). Through this experiment, scientists are looking for countermeasures for those affected by strained muscles.