Matthias Maurer Completes 100 Days Of 'Cosmic Kiss' Mission; ESA Shares Exciting Highlight

Astronaut Matthias Maurer has crossed the 100-day mark of his ‘cosmic kiss’ mission which was started to test multiple game-changing technologies. Maurer was launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in November 2021 as part of the Crew-3 mission which included NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari and Tom Marshburn. However, the European Space Agency (ESA) says that the German-born astronaut was part of the 'cosmic kiss' mission even before his visit to the ISS.

💯 days may sound like a lot, but it feels like I've only just arrived. There is still so much to learn & discover. I'm enjoying every #CosmicKiss moment up here & looking forward to many more mission highlights. Check out some science highlights here ➡️https://t.co/S1voFEH0EX pic.twitter.com/F1JCM2Y0V9 — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) February 20, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Maurer shared the highlights of the mission, which included testing of technologies to monitor human health in space and printing human tissues. Following are some of the many experiments Maurer has been a part of during the 100-days old mission.

Monitoring human health in microgravity

One of the experiments under the mission was monitoring microgravity and its impact on human health. This was conducted under the collaboration of the ESA and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) wherein the biochemical properties of muscles such as muscle tone, stiffness and elasticity during long-term spaceflight were measured. While the experiment began on Earth, Maurer carried it to the ISS and he measures the effects of microgravity using various wearables strapped to his body.

Moving objects in space using sound

Another exciting experiment Maurer is part of is the one where astronauts are testing technologies to move, manipulate and study objects or liquids without ever coming into contact with them, using the power of sound. This experiment is being conducted using an instrument called Ultrasonic Tweezer which uses ultrasound to trap objects. ESA says that this experiment aims to evaluate "how the technique can be used in microgravity to capture small plastic or glass marbles and move them through an obstacle course".

Printing human skin in space

This is the DLR Bioprint First Aid experiment, wherein scientists are aiming for a breakthrough in printing human tissues. If successful, this technology would be a game-changer as it would allow fast healing in astronauts going for missions far from Earth. Maurer has already printed some samples which would be brought to Earth for further analysis and testing.

Anti-aging experiment

Maurer is also supporting the experiments wherein scientists are trying to find ways to slow down the aging process. According to ESA, the astronaut sorted synthetic muscle cells the size of a grain of rice for incubation whereas others were subjected to artificial gravity aboard the ISS. These cells have already been brought to Earth and scientists believe that data from this experiment can be used to slow down aging in people for them to maintain their strength and mobility.

Image: Twitter/@astro_matthias