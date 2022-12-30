Mercury, Venus, Jupiter & Saturn Align And Put Up Spectacular Show To Mark The End Of 2022

The planets are aligning and will be visible to the naked human eye from December 25 to December 31. That is indeed a spectacular way to end your 2022. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said that two of the rocky planets, Mercury and Venus, and two of gas giants, Jupiter and Saturn, will be visible from the Earth from December 25 to 31. They are also going to be aligned with the Moon for the rest of the week.

Mercury, the closest planet to the Sun, will be difficult to see due to its small size. However, with the right dark sky conditions, it will be visible as a small dot close to the horizon. It will also be fairly close to Venus which will be visible quite prominently. In a guide titled, ‘What's Up: December 2022 Skywatching Tips from NASA’, the space agency wrote, “ Check out the Moon and planets at year's end. Watch each evening as the increasingly full Moon slides past Saturn on the 26th and then past Jupiter on the 28th.”

“Viewers with a clear view to the horizon will be able to search for Venus and Mercury in the fading glow of sunset, just a few degrees above the skyline,” NASA said. NASA also said that “from the 25th to the 31st, look to the southwest following sunset to see an increasingly full Moon slip past Saturn and then again past Jupiter.” Jupiter and Saturn are some of the brightest objects in the sky and are the biggest celestial bodies in the Milky Way Galaxy other than the sun. Stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts will be able to distinguish planets by looking for heavenly objects that do not twinkle.

The phenomenon — also known as a "planet parade" — allows people to see planets Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn with their naked eye. Those with telescopes or binoculars can also catch sight of planets further away from Earth, like Uranus and Neptune.

What were the highlights for December by NASA

Mars disappears in December, and Pegasus rides to adventure. Viewers in most of the US and Europe watched Mars slip behind the Moon on December 7, and everyone can find the winged horse constellation Pegasus, reported NASA

December 7 – Full moon; December 23 – New moon

Pegasus is one of the largest of the 88 constellations. Its most prominent feature, and the key to finding it in the sky, is this asterism, or pattern of stars, called the Great Square. These four stars of roughly equal brightness form the central part of the horse's body. This December, it's easy to locate Pegasus, thanks to brilliant Jupiter. Face southward to find the giant planet about halfway up the sky, with the Great Square beginning about 15 degrees to the north of it, said NASA.

Pegasus is a useful constellation for stargazers, as it's a good starting place for finding your way to other features in the night sky. The constellation itself contains a number of dazzling deep-sky objects, including globular cluster M15, and the tangled galaxies of Stephan's Quintet. With this year drawing to a close, here's hoping you seek out the winged stallion Pegasus, as you ponder what new adventures await in the next year.