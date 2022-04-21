Micronovae Detected By Astronomers Can Burn 3.5 Bn Egyptian Pyramids In Just Hours: Report

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT) has helped scientists in another breakthrough. The new discovery is of a micronova, which is a new type of stellar explosion that occurs on dead stars. These outbursts have been found to release an unfathomable amount of energy and could re-write the theory on how thermonuclear eruptions on stars occur, the scientists wrote in their study published in the journal Nature.

A supernova can burn 3.5 billion Egyptian pyramids in a matter of hours

According to ESO, the energy released from micronovae are so intense, that it can burn stellar material of about 3.5 billion great pyramids of Giza in just a few hours. The experts, however, noted that the micronovae, despite being powerful are small on astronomical scale. They are known to be less energetic than stellar explosions called novae but both types of explosions occur in white dwarf and dead stars which are as small as the Earth but are as massive as the sun.

Simone Scaringi, lead author of the study and Durham University astronomer said in ESO's statement, "We have discovered and identified for the first time what we are calling a micronova. The phenomenon challenges our understanding of how thermonuclear explosions in stars occur. We thought we knew this, but this discovery proposes a totally new way to achieve them".

The international team of experts, discovered the micro explosions by observing three white dwarfs using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). These stars are located at 1,680 light-years, 3,720 light-years, and 4,900 light-years away and all of them were flashing light that lasted for a few hours. The observations revealed energy outflows reaching speeds over 3,500 kilometers per second. “It just goes to show how dynamic the Universe is. These events may actually be quite common, but because they are so fast they are difficult to catch in action,” Scaring said.

Meanwhile, the team is now planning to gather more data on these events through large scale survey and follow-up observations. These observations would help scientists, as they say, in detailing what excatly these micronovae really are.